Oabile Sekwati PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rampudi-Lesedi has ordered that 31-year-old Oabile Sekwati remains behind bars as investigations continue in a case where he has been charged with murdering his married girlfriend Keneilwe Mpho Stephen last Wednesday.

This was after prosecutor in the matter, assistant superintendent Uyapo Koketso pleaded that Sekwati be remanded in custody as they are still investigating circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

“Investigations are still at an early stage as the incident happened only two days ago. We are still tracing witnesses as they ran away, traumatised by the gun shots they heard when the incident occurred and we are hoping as days go by they will come forth to the police station to give statements,” he said on Friday.

Rampudi-Lesedi said with the offence Sekwati is alleged to have committed, it was only fair that he remained in police custody to allow for thorough investigations.

Sekwati allegedly shot Stephen to death on the evening of October 21, 2020 after he found her with a colleague at Kweneng District Council, whom he suspected his married girlfriend to be having an affair with.

It is alleged that the furious Sekwati stole his uncle’s gun after a bitter exchange between him and

Stephen’s colleague.

It is alleged that after fetching the gun, Sekwati shot at the pair, wounding Stephen as they fled in a Toyota Corolla. They sped off to Lekgwapheng Police Post with Sekwati chasing after them. Upon arrival, the colleague allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the wall but escaped unharmed before running off. Sekwati allegedly got out of his car and killed Stephen. It is alleged that Sekwati then made calls to his friends telling them that he had killed Stephen and that they would never see him again. His sister handed him to the police on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Molepolole Police station commander senior superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya on Sunday told The Monitor they were still investigating the matter and expecting more witnesses. He would not be dragged into discussing the whereabouts of the colleague, who was with Stephen the night of her death, nor what he had shared with them. Sekwati will appear for mention on November 26.