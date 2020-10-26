Kgosi Ngakaagae PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Despite submissions in the case, that Ryan David Rakwela, was the driver of the car that hit Otsile Serumola’s vehicle after failing to make a stop at the traffic lights, Rakwela’s attorney Kgosietsile Ngakaagae blamed Serumola for causing the accident.

Appearing before Extension II Magistrate Venetia Moruakgomo for continuation of trial, Serumola said it was on March 22, 2015 at around 3am while driving from a work function that was held at a Gaborone water base, a car at the Molapo Crossing traffic lights hit him.

Narrating what transpired on that fateful early morning, Serumola told the court he arrived at the traffic lights to find a BMW car in front of him.

He said he stopped behind the vehicle because the traffic lights had gone red to stop them.

“Arriving by the traffic lights there was a car that was approaching from the western side.

Immediately when the traffic lights opened for us who were turning to the right, the car that was in front of me drove off and I followed, but I established that the car that was coming from the western side was fast approaching me. I tried to speed off, but it was already too late as it hit my car from the passenger side.

I was with my friend, Tshireletso Tlhowe, who was the passenger,” he said.

Serumola said he regained consciousness days later at the Gaborone Private Hospital where he was told that Tlhowe lost her life in the accident.

During cross-examination, Ngakaagae put Tlhowe’s death squarely on Serumola’s shoulders, stating that he bore the sole responsibility to avoid the collision.

Ngakaagae said Serumola failed to stop to avoid the accident that was fatal for Tlhowe.

“You said you saw my client’s car speeding and fast-approaching towards your car, but you failed to stop to avoid the accident.

You failed to exercise that duty, if you could have stopped, my

client could have passed and we would not be here.

You did not mention having tried to apply brakes in your statement, but instead you tried to speed off and collided with my client’s car [instead].

You caused that accident, if you could have stopped my client’s car would have passed,” Ngakaagae said.

Ngakaagae further accused Serumola of having been under the influence of alcohol despite Serumola stating that he was not drinking alcohol that night.

He said his client saw a lot of alcohol inside Serumola’s car, but he claim he was sober on that day.

The defence lawyer further accused Serumola of claiming all of the alcohol that was in his car belonged to Tlhowe, but it is clear that the deceased cannot speak in her own defence.

“You will agree with me when I say you were drunk and that the alcohol was yours.

If you were sober you would have avoided that accident,” he said.

Ngakaagae further stated that Serumola did not stop at the traffic lights because the arrow was green when approaching and he was speeding in an attempt to beat the green light [going off].

However, Serumola was adamant he stopped at the traffic lights and found a BMW car, which he stopped behind.

He stated that Rakwela was speeding and that there was no way he could have avoided the accident because he failed to stop despite the traffic lights having signalled red for him.

Serumola told the court that he had anticipated Rakwela would stop, but he failed to do so and ended up hitting his car thereby causing Tlhowe’s death. Trial continues on December 3, 2020.