Vivo Energy Supports Taxi, Bus Association In COVID-19

Vivo Energy Botswana, distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, has extended a helping hand to the Gaborone Taxis and Local Buses Association.

Vivo Energy’s aim is to make a real and lasting difference in the communities where it operates. As a result, with the increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases around the city, the company has chosen to provide the local public transport sector with sanitisers and stationery to encourage compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions.

“Our Vivo Energy Botswana team in Francistown is also engaging the Francistown taxi and local buses association to extend the support to them. Vivo Energy’s donation was in the form of bottled sanitisers, books and pens to assist in protecting drivers and their passengers as well as getting passenger details to help the Ministry of Health and Wellness with contact tracing,” the company stated.

“There is increased exposure in public transport with customers coming from varying backgrounds [and destinations].

The donation will help drivers focus on their daily task of driving, in the comfort that they are complying with government regulations to reduce the spread of the virus.

Vivo Energy Botswana is a champion of the Road Safety cause and takes every opportunity to initiate and support road safety efforts. “As a company we continue to encourage safe behaviours on the road.”

When receiving the donation on behalf of the association, chairperson Edson

Tlhomelang expressed his appreciation to the

management and staff of Vivo Energy

Botswana for their contribution and timely intervention that will help protect drivers and their customers against the virus. He mentioned that their members have been struggling with structured registration and availability of sanitisers. He added that this was a welcome development that will motivate compliance amongst their members. He was accopmapnied by treasurer Pius Molosiwa, and the association’s additional member, Thapelo Dintwe, who were also grateful for the donation.Commenting on the support, Bonolo Barei retail sales team lead, Vivo Energy Botswana, said: “As a company that believes in safety and looks after the safety of its people and those in the communities where it operates, we consider it a privilege to support the government of Botswana and its people during these challenging times.

We continue to encourage our people and various stakeholders to follow the prescribed safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus. As Vivo Energy Botswana we will continue to join forces with the government and other stakeholders to support efforts in the fight against COVID-19, to bring a lasting difference to our communities.”

The handover was done at Shell bus stop located at Gaborone Bus Rank, a site that most public transport operators are loyal customers of.