Parliament’s recent approval of a cyber security Act is expected to protect the country and the economy as it accelerates its transition into the digital era.

Delegates at the inaugural Botswana Internet Government Forum (BIGF) held on Thursday in Gaborone noted the importance of the new Act to national cyber security. The Forum was held under the theme “Internet for Development and Unity”.

From all the debates shared at the event, cyber security was the most stressed theme with emphasis being put on creation of infrastructure, policies and the sensitisation of the general public in order to create a society that is vigilant with their use of the internet.

National convener and chair of the BGIF, Phutego Chere noted that the event stems from the Internet Government Forum established by the United Nations in 2003 in response to the fact that the internet is not governed by any particular individual nor is it governed by any organisation or government.

“The UN at the time had deduced that an unregulated internet was not desirable and decided to convene annually to discuss issues surrounding internet regulation and policies while also creating a benchmarking platform for member states,” he said.

Chere said member States of the UN’s Forum hold

their own forums in their respective countries to identify the problems surrounding cyber security and internet usage in general. In November, they then meet under the UN umbrella to discuss with other States, strategise, and share solutions.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the European Union delegation to Botswana and SADC, Jan Sadek stressed the fact that the EU had made comprehensive strides to intensify cooperation with Africa through partnerships in key areas which include digitalisation and digital transformations.

“The UN has certainly contributed to bringing to the table all the different stakeholders including disadvantaged groups and the multi-stakeholder model has ultimately contributed to the constant increase of future internet access as we continue to support all those reports on demand technologies,” he said.

Deputy Director in the Department Of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Paul Seakamela said the BIGF would pave way for enhancement of the quality of lives of Batswana. He said one of the expectations from the forum is the creation of a space for continuous dialogue within the internet governance value chain.