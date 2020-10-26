Creatives Receive Scholarships

The Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) has extended its role in empowering the Arts sector by offering scholarships to about 20 personalities in the Creative sector last week.

The scholarships have been offered to well known role players in the Arts industry including amongst others, Hip Hop artist, Scar, real name, Thato Matlhabaphiri, events promoter, Zenzele Hirshfield as well as poet, Berry Heart, Disc Jockeys, Fondo Fire and Ricky Lamar.

Speaking at the launch of the scholarships, the Director Academic Management, Onalenna Phambuka said LUCT has always contributed significantly to the creative industries sector through training, collaboration sponsorships and many other ways. She said they believe that creative industries are the key to success for any economy and instrumental in urban regeneration. She also pointed out that it is the reason why the university Founding President saw it fit to contribute through training and expand his support for this sector.

In her opinion, opportunities availed by the scholarships are promising in the future in availing unlimited prospects in creating and inventing talent that will add value to the communities and the entire country.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Billy Buti highlighted the long working relationship between his ministry and Limkokwing University. He expressed gratitude for the scholarships, which follow 100 others received by the Minister Tumiso Rakgare two months ago.

“The

Banners

main aim of the scholarships is to highlight the vibrant and important roles the creatives continue to play in the development of the country,” he said. He added that the role the creative industry plays in enhancing the environment, transforming the landscape and heightening awareness of the new National Arts Council meant to promote the creative sector and optimise benefits from the skill and talent of Batswana. He expressed his excitement about the National Arts Bill which has recently been approved by Parliament.

The launch was also used to highlight the contributions that the University’s Founder Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Paduka Dr Lim Kok Wing only on education but also his philanthropic work that has been recognised worldwide.

One of the beneficiaries, Hirschfield said this is an opportunity that they as a collective believe will contribute to their overall effectiveness in running the creative industry and making it a sustainable part of the economy. She asked the ministry to support them financially as the scholarship only covers the tuition fees, but does not cover their daily expenses which will be hard to cover as their industry was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.