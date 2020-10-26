The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development recently organized skills training for youth in Mochudi

The youth in Mochudi area recently benefited from a week skills training organized by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC).

The training was facilitated by award winning Facility Beauty Spa in Mochudi.

It targeted women who are self-taught in the beauty industry and focused mainly on sharing tips on how they can improve their businesses. Lebopo Bulayani, director and facilitator of the training explained that starting a business was the hardest thing ever and it needed dedication, passion and the ability to strive beyond any challenge experienced. She further called upon small business operators to stand together and never have a spirit of competition or pulling each other down as the latter killed most businesses.

“It’s time we as beauty business owners come together and form an association which will deal with issues as regulation of prices, products and standards of operating because if we do not take ourselves seriously, no one will, ” she said. For her part, Ivy Mogomotsi who heads the initiative said that the opportunity came at the right time for the youth as they face a lot of issues such as depression from COVID-19. She added that someone had to step in and help them see light of the day. Mogomotsi thanked the Ministry for having agreed to have this kind of training.

"Make sure that

whatever you learn here will change your mindset to business operation. Make sure you register your businesses and aim higher in life. It is what you put in that you get out,” she further lectured.

One of the participants, Lopang Molefe explained that the training was much needed as they would benefit a lot from it. She said they never cared much about marketing or branding but now they see its value.

The guest speaker, former Miss Botswana 2018/19, Moitshepi Elias encouraged the participants to take a full stand when operating their businesses and never at any point feel the need to explain their prices to their customers. She further encouraged them to have systems in place to manage their businesses even when they are away as online payment reports and make follow-ups with their customers.

In an interview with the Programmes Officer I, Masego Kgosi Emang, she applauded young people who used their talents to find means of making an income, more especially in times when unemployment was a very much big global concern. She further encouraged youth to be patient in operating businesses because when you sow a seed you cannot expect to harvest the following day.