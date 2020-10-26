Chiefs Prevail Over Mafu

Mochudi Centre Chiefs supporters will brief a sigh of relief following news that the World football governing body, FIFA has dismissed a case in which its former coach was demanding payment. Zimbabwean mentor, Bongani Mafu had reported Magosi to FIFA, demanding the sum of P449, 500 for the time he spent at the club as head of the technical team.

However, FIFA reportedly threw away the matter. According the club spokesperson, Pollen Makgane, the former coach failed to counter the reasons advanced by the club hence the dismissal of the case.

Makgane said in his claims, Mafu had said he spent two years at the club while he only spent one year.

“He said that he stayed with us for two years, forgetting that he spent the other year at Orapa United. Orapa United even confirmed that he spent the other year at team so after stating our case with FIFA, he was asked to respond

to our reasons, which he failed to do,” he said.

Mafu was not the only former coach to report Magosi to FIFA. His countryman, Philani Mabhena also has a pending case before FIFA against Magosi also demanding payment for the time he spent at the club. Mabhena wants P121,100 from the club.

Magosi have reportedly questioned the figure stated in Mabhena’s claim and now await the verdict on the matter.

The two coaches arrived at Magosi during the time when the club was struggling financially, eventually leading to their relegation to the lower division.