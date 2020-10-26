Ross Branch is expected to grace the Kumakwane 200 Fun Day

Speed enthusiasts will now quench their thirst when the engines roar into action for the first time this year following a cancellation of the year’s calendar due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

After the yearlong lay off, the motorpsort will get back to life this Saturday at the Kumakwane 200 Fun Day. The Botswana Motor Sport (BMS) cancelled this year’s championship due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The season was initially scheduled to start in March, but due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the event was forced to reschedule. And after several attempts, following the government’s relaxed movement restrictions, the championship was called off in August. The cancellation of the season came about after popular 1000km Toyota Dessert Race was called off.

The Kumakwane 200 is usually a round six of the BMS championship. There has not been any action since the start of the year due to COVID-19. This will be the first race for this year. The championship was also cancelled for this year, as the club wanted to give riders a chance to get back on the bikes.

Though there

will be no spectators, ways to connect with them through digital platforms will be explored. It is hoped that the event will be huge as almost every elite local biker will be there including Ross Branch. He just got off from Spain so he is expected home this week. This will probably be his last and only race here before he jets off for the Dakar Rally.

“We will have guidebook for participants which they have to abide by in order to meet the government regulations. We will have a certain number of people we will allow into venue and like I have said, we will not allow spectators,” Gaborone Motor Club public relations officer, Kagiso Stephens said.

Friday evening 60 riders had already registered for the race. The event will include the elite race, which will go for distance of 200km as well as a 10km kids loop.