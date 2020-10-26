The Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) has allocated some funds for the refurbishment of the National Diamond PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Softball Association (BSA) has received P410, 000 from Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) to refurbish the National Diamond.

The field is currently in a dilapidated state. The project is meant to give the facility a facelift so that it complies with the COVID-19 protocols.

BSA vice president, Gontlafetse Batsetswe told Sport Monitor that the funds they have received are only meant for the National Diamond in Gaborone. He said the project is expected to start soon.

“I am not sure of the exact date, but I know the Facilities Committee is working around the clock to ensure that the project commences sooner than later,” he said. The project entails the supply and erection of perimeter fence, installation of wash hand basins and erection of softball dug-outs. The project will also include refurbishing an existing house to an isolation

room and complete National Diamond clearing of rubble. The Diamond lawn is also in a bad state and some people have suggested that it should be replaced with an artificial lawn to reduce maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, ball parks in Orapa and Jwaneng are COVID-19 protocols complaint after being refurbished and players have started training. The other field, Makhubu in Selebi Phikwe is still to be attended.

The facility normally hosts the biggest softball tournament in the country, Phikwe Extravaganza which is organised by Comets softball club.

The BSA Softball was forced to call off the league and it is expected to start in January. A decision was taken that BofiNet league money would be shared equally by clubs.