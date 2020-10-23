BDP supporters at a rally PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in Mogoditshane region is once again showing some cracks within its ranks.

Due to the situation, the region called a meeting with a mandate to suspend or alternatively relieve the branch chairperson, Percy Tshuba of his duties.

A letter written to the branch by Kweneng East regional committee secretary, Obakeng Kgabo dated October 19, 2020 reads as follows:

“The regional committee would like to invite all branch committee members for a meeting to be held on Thursday 22/10/2020 at 17:00pm at Grandpalm hotel.

The agenda of the meeting is (recommendation for the removal of branch chairman). Only committee of 18 is invited for this meeting”.

Kgabo confirmed that they were supposed to have a meeting with the branch committee so that they could hear its concerns.

“We wrote a letter to the branch so that we could address the issues they have raised concerning the branch chairperson.

The reason we called Committee of 18 first is for us to weigh the issue at hand. Our main objective as the region is to bring peace amongst our members.

This issue could have long been resolved but we were delayed by COVID-19 pandemic.

I hope there will be peace after meeting all structures and find amicable solution to all problems that are there in the constituency.

We might not meet this week because of the death of one of our party member,” Kgabo said in an interview on Wednesday.

The regional secretary said his committee was not intending to take out anyone’s position.

Mmegi has learnt that

Banners

the purpose of the meeting was for committee of 18 to pass a motion of no confidence on the branch chairperson, but the constitution did not allow them to do so.

“We do not understand why the regional committee does not want councillors to attend this meeting when they are part of the committee by virtue of their position. If problems of Mogoditshane constituency are not addressed amicably, the party in the area will be divided.

The democrats in the area are divided by those alleged to be pro-Rakgare and the anti-Rakgare,” the source said in an interview, referring to Tumiso Rakgare, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mogoditshane.

The source further said if the members wanted to take action against Tshuba, they could only complain about him to the disciplinary committee not to pass motion of no confidence.

Tshuba confirmed that he received the letter from the regional committee.

“I cannot comment about the said letter and it should be known that party matters are internal.

Yes, I know that there are some misunderstanding in the area but I am not in any position to say anything,” Tshuba said in an interview. In yet another twist, the Mogoditshane BDP Branch Committee is said to be divided on Rakgare. It has been reported that some councillors have already written to the central committee complaining about the MP while there are others who support him.