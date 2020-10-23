Infinite Foods has developed plant-based food brands including Beyond Meat PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Infinite Foods, Africa’s premier go-to-market platform for leading plant-based food brands was awarded the “Best Plant-Based Business” Award at the FoodBev Media World Plant-Based Awards in association with Plant Based World recently.

The award comes on the eve of Infinite Foods’ second anniversary and continued growth with several new international and local brands joining the portfolio. As the only African business to be included in the awards, the move is an incredible recognition of the growth of the plant-based industry on the continent.

Within the first two years since its launch, Infinite Foods has developed a turn-key go-to-market platform including integrated supply chain to bring the most prestigious plant-based food brands to Sub-Saharan Africa, including Beyond Meat, Miyoko’s Creamery and Oatly as well as supporting local brands expand their reach, like plant-based cheesemaker, Le Coquin.

The brands in Infinite Foods’ portfolio are now offered through more than 1,000 retail and foodservice outlets across South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius including Mr. Veg and The Health Hut. Infinite Foods will expand into Kenya and Ghana in the next two quarters.

It has demonstrated consumer demand for plant-based products, and is on track to deliver four million plant-based servings in 2020, equivalent to the daily protein requirement of one million days.

Infinite Foods’ mission is to develop a more sustainable food system, help Africa leapfrog past environmentally taxing and unhealthy meat and dairy practices by improving the accessibility, affordability and convenience of plant-based food. The mission was recognised by the judges who commented, “I love the ethos behind Infinite Foods and its focus on creating accessibility of healthy, plant-based food in an area that will need it the most in the coming future.”

With lactose intolerance affecting more than 75% of Africans and the dramatic increase of lifestyle diseases including cardiovascular disease, obesity

and diabetes, creating a healthier food system that also protects the environment from climate change has never been more important.

“We are seeing the exponential growth of meat and dairy consumption on the continent which threatens our health systems and resiliency,” Michelle Adelman, CEO of Infinite Foods said. Adelman added that if they can be successful in their mission of providing consumers tasty and healthy alternatives to meat and dairy, they can set up Sub-Saharan Africa to a healthier and more sustainable food system that will benefit all. As the only African brand to be included as a finalist and winner in the awards, this is a major step in global recognition of the growth of the plant-based industry in Africa and seeing Africa as a viable and critical market for international brands. Phenyo Moroka, Director of Infinite Foods Botswana said prior to the launch of Infinite Foods, many international brands could not even think about entering the African market as part of their global expansion.

“We have created a platform that makes international distribution so turnkey that for some brands, Africa is their first international market. In Botswana, being a small nation, it usually takes a long time for new international brands to make it to us, but Infinite Foods has given Batswana the opportunity to purchase the top names in plant-based foods and it’s been received very well. It is great to be recognised for the work we are doing to make Africa a player in this industry and we are excited about our continued growth and progress,” he highlighted.