The Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMA)night belonged to artist and performer, Phologolo who scooped two gongs and a mouthwatering P40,000 cash prize.

The awards were in Gaborone on September 26, 2020 at the radio’s station’s grounds. An emboldened Phologolo said afterwards that this could not have come at a better time in his career.

“I am born with a skin the colour of chocolate. I am brilliant and articulate, strong and bold, I am an African child,” he boasted.

Phologolo, who won the best male single award for the song Re ma Afrika featuring Zakwe and best hip hop/motswako single award, told Arts & Culture that “the achievement overwhelms” him, whilst his ‘gratification is immeasurable’, as his journey in the music industry has been a difficult one, until he made it to one of the biggest awards locally.

“I was nominated in four categories, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Motswako single and Best Male single. I managed to pocket the Best Male single and Best Hip-Hop [artist award],” the

Selebi-Phikwe native said.

Having won the single Re Ma Africa playing on Channel O and Southern African radio stations, the musician is currently working on his upcoming album with the likes of Tuks Senganga, Scar, Ntate Stunna just to mention but a few.

“Meanwhile, we have our own studio branded Tswana Breed Records. The aim is to also assist the youth of Selebi-Phikwe to display their ability in music, as we know the town has been hard hit by the mine’s closure. Moreover, we have a clothing line labelled Million Dollar Smile that is now available in the market,” he added.

The Hip-Hop Motswako artist went on to reveal that he fuses all the African cultural elements with his trademark to create an elegant sound that brings together all the African cultures and languages.

Phologolo was competing with big artists like ATI, DJ Kuchi, Veezo View and Han C.