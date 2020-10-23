Sengwaketse

Gospel musician, Obakeng Sengwaketse will host an event dubbed The Night of Worship at Heavenly Warriors Warriors Church Auditorium in Mogoditshane on October 30, 2020.

The singer told Arts & Culture in an interview that the show is only reserved for people who have been longing for God and Worship. He stated that the decision to host the show was made after realisation that there had not been any musical shows since the country’s first lockdown when COVID-19 hit Botswana. “People are dying to have a night like this. We thought this is the right time to meet and worship the Lord. Even though numbers are limited, we thank the Lord for souls that will be getting tickets to attend,” he said.

Other artists that will perform at the event include Vusi Mtokufa of Otlolola Atla

Sa Gago fame. According to Sengwaketse, they will have a surprise artist on stage that night.

He further explained that COVID-19 affected them because they were unable to host the number of people they used to entertain. Sengwaketse added that some people were still afraid to go to events because of the pandemic. However, he pointed out that they were prepared to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines to ensure their patrons’ safety.

The main event will begin at 7pm and it will be strictly held for two hours duration as per COVID-19 guidelines. Entrance fee is P300 and it includes a free CD of either Mtokufa or Sengwaketse.