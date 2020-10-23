Indigenous Cityzens

Indigenous Cityzens, a band of three young men known for blending amapiano music with lively indigenous instruments as well as multilingual vocals has released an Amapiano single titled Makhelwane.

The single was recorded at Simz Records and it is now available in all digital platforms. The song is all about promoting love, peace and harmony amongst people regardless of different circumstances.The song is composed in Zulu language.

The band is made up of Ephraim “ChiefBhembe’’ Bhembe, Milidzani “ManGadda” Gaothobogwe, and Khulekani “DaKhulica” Caiphus. In an interview with Arts & Culture, Gaothobogwe said they were childhood friends who met at church and they were all from Francistown.

“The band Indigenous Cytizens was formed in early 2019, after performing a song together. Immediately after that, we decided to work together. With acknowledgement to the recent ongoing trend of South African Amapiano music genre, the name “Indigenous Cityzens” emphasises that a foreign style has been adopted but does not really change the fact that the group 100% originates from Botswana,” he explained.

Gaothobogwe further explained that their encounter with several singers and musicians back at church instilled some element of passion and true love for music in them. “Indigenous Cityzens members collectively

play profound roles in the production and composition of various songs. The songs we write relate to real life experiences because they motivate and teach important messages,” he noted.

Gaothobogwe also pointed out that their music style focused on cheerful, upbeat music accompanied with lively and sensual dancing. He further said the Indigenous trio seamlessly harmonises their music and caters for all age groups and both genders.

He said their main challenge was lack of source of income since they were not yet at a point where they could support themselves through their music. He added that they had to sacrifice the little they earned for what they love being music.

“The industry has so many setbacks, things don’t usually go according to plan but one thing for sure we don’t get discouraged. We are very much aware that at times it takes a while for a single to reach the right person. However, what we do is to keep improving our chances of getting a response.”