- Hatsalatladi fissures
THALEFANG CHARLES Monday, October 19, 2020
Mme Keadirile Koloti, 86, from Hatsalatladi showing the effects of the mysterious fissures happening in the village that are tearing her house apart. Scientists from Botswana Geoscience Institute (BGI) and BIUST have started a probe into the cracks. However, the villagers have lost hope in the scientists because they said they (geologists) "have been coming here for many years without telling us their findings".
MP Nnaniki Makwinja inspecting the cracks in the village
Keadirile Koloti at her house with cracks
Frontside of Koloti's house with cracks
Authorities from government and scientists