  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Mogale JSS Career Fair Motivates Students

Mogale JSS Career Fair Motivates Students

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, October 19, 2020
Mogale JSS at Mookane PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
As a way of motivating students, Mogale Junior Secondary School (JSS) on Friday held a career fair in order to guide students as they take on their Junior Certificate (JC) examinations.

Mogale JSS, which is located at Mookane village, is one of the most disadvantaged schools with limited resources like shortage of classrooms.

The school has not been doing well in JC results and the career fair was as a way of uplifting the students’ spirits.

“The objective is to raise awareness to the entire education fraternity that we exist for a purpose despite the geographical location,” organiser of the fair Gomolemo Kemotho said. 

“To help students recognise the importance of a career chosen at an earlier age such that they know expectations ahead of them and also raise awareness on the career paths surviving under the (coronavirus) COVID-19 pandemic.”

However, a senior lecturer at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), Dimane Mpoeleng said COVID-19 is a challenge that is not just for health workers, but that has also brought along many opportunities.

“We need to create a new economy that is not reliant on diamonds only. At the very least promote ‘hands economy’ [Invisible Hand] in which

we do things for ourselves not just to survive but to uplift our own livelihood,” Mpoeleng said.

“Our university is willing to help some students that are hard working in school and want to progress in both Mathematics and Science. We are here for you and we believe this school can make it through with the students.” 

Meanwhile this year, teachers have petitioned the chief education officer for Jwaneng/Mabutsane sub-region, Abram Molelowamodimo concerning staff welfare.

Some of the things the teachers complain about include extra pulmonary tuberculosis that affected four teachers, allergic reactions, staff health and safety emanating from the poor drainage system, transfers, promotions, progressions and the establishment registry.

The teachers complained that they have a poor drainage system in every house, which remains a hazard to the entire staff and even the community at large.

The petition also states the increasing multiple and sometimes conflicting expectations, which result in excessive workload for staff fill the ambiance with tension, stress, burnout and many perils within the workplace.

News

