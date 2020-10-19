Ba Isago University held a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Ba Isago University held its 13th graduation ceremony virtually on Friday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s protocols that prohibit large numbers of people from gathering in one place.

The class of 2020 graduated from the comfort of their homes and safety, as they participated in the ceremony through social media channels.

About 618 students graduated from the different faculties of the institution, graduating with certificates, diplomas and degrees.

Speaking at the ceremony, managing director of the university, Odirile Gabasiane said 2020 has come with many lessons.

These, he said, include imminent migration of teaching from the classroom referencing the fact that they had to hold a virtual graduation for their students, which shows a departure from the traditional graduation ceremony.

“We have learnt that human beings still have a lot of work in attitude change that life can be altered in an instant by an invisible enemy like a virus and many other lessons,” Gabasiane pointed out.

He said although the challenges of 2020 may have seemed like they would never end they managed to make it against all odds, crediting their success as a clear indication of what they are made of as an institution.

Gabasiane also acknowledged this year’s graduands for their resilience and cooperation through these trying times. He said this shows their readiness to contribute to the economy.

He commended them for handling themselves well which is why they were able to celebrate that victory through the virtual graduation.

He further wished them the best in their future endeavours and urged them to make a significant contribution to the country’s economy.

Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Douglas Letsholathebe said Ba Isago University is one of the citizen-owned institutions in the

Banners

country that continue to play a key role in the spheres of education and skills development in the country through highly marketable programmes that are tailor-made for Botswana’s manpower needs.

“Many people speak highly of Ba Isago University as a quality tertiary education provider and I concur with them as I have appreciated your history dating as far back as 2002, in the city of Francistown, where it all began,” Letsholathebe remarked.

He commended the institution for its pioneering spirit of constantly evolving and re-engineering itself, which is what has kept it relevant and competitive.

He said it is particularly important for the graduating class to recognise that the world is evolving and changing at an unprecedented pace.

Letsholathebe pointed out that COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed the way “we do things” but if the anticipation of the Fourth Industrial revolution is anything to go by, the pace of evolution and innovation is going to be even more rapid.

He urged the graduates to engage, dialogue, collaborate, and partner as much as they can to drive change in the future.

Some of the graduates expressed gratitude to the university and its staff for the opportunity to study at the institution and also how it helped shape and ready them for the workplace through its courses.

The best overall student for the class of 2020, Reitumetse Radise urged her colleagues to heed the words and wisdom imparted unto them by their lecturers and use those to charge forward into the future as shaped by them.