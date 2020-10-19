Sensor traffic lights are being installed around Gaborone PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Police have urged motorists to take caution on the road as well as familiarise themselves with the new traffic lights to avoid unnecessary road accidents.

The installation of sensor traffic lights is still ongoing in and around Gaborone with a number of them already in use.

The police’s call follows an accident that occurred on Friday night by Senn Foods traffic lights in Tlokweng after both drivers claimed a right of way. They argued the traffic lights had opened for them simultaneously.

Tlokweng police station commander, superintendent Unoziba Rari told The Monitor that the collision between a combi that was transporting Choppies staff to their homes after knocking off and a Madza Excella occurred on Friday around 2200hrs.

He stated that the accident left one hospitalised with a number of passengers having sustained injuries.

“Both drivers claim the traffic lights had opened for them. Investigations on the matter are going to establish what really transpired,” he said.

“The installation of traffic violation camera lights

Banners

in and around Gaborone is ongoing and we call on motorists to exercise caution at all times when approaching the traffic lights because we suspect one of the drivers failed to observe the traffic lights.”

However, Rari disclosed that the traffic police have observed there is a delay for an arrow to give the right of way for vehicles that will be turning either right or left from Tlokweng border road or from River Walk mall. He stated that recently a company that has been engaged to install the traffic lights addressed Tlokweng Sub-District Council and called on motorists to familiarise themselves with the new traffic lights.

Rari disclosed to have observed that majority of motorists lack patience on the road, something that is behind many road accidents that usually lead to fatalities.