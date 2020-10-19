Anger is a strong emotion that is slanted towards by a real or imaginary grievance.

It is a result of how one interprets the actions surrounding them. Therefore, it is an individual choice based on their negative imagination. It can be avoided or be rather applied. Emotions become clouded and lead one into the world of insanity, that is, their mental state is stretched beyond elasticity. Anger is not a friend of a man.

There are three (3) types of anger; passive anger, open aggression and assertive anger. People with passive anger do not like to be confronted for any matter. They do not usually admit that they are angry thus procrastinate confrontations, sulk or rather resort to silence. Those that have open aggression lash out anger and rage at any given time. Open aggression normally comes as a strategy to gain control over the others. Open anger comes with bullying, fighting, blackmailing, accusing, bickering, sarcasm, shouting and critics. Assertive anger is the healthiest approach to a situation because the angry people thinks about the consequences of their action. It is usually exercised by an emotionally intelligent being and has the power to correct and rebuke the other in a relationship and prolong its life span.

Our emotions are often ignited by our thoughts, how we interpret incidents and respond to them. The battle is within the mind and the mind is the driver of life. We are what we constantly meditate about. Our thinking strength is predicated by either we live either positively or negatively. There is nothing as dark as the negative mind, it never judges matters soundly. It is similar to a simulation of a person trying to cook under dead lights.

The person’s worth and value are usually very low hence there is no hope that good things may befall on them. This births an inferior value posture. When a person is challenged with inferior complex, they resort to violence since they feel that everyone can step on their toes. Their responses are wired to attack others in order to satisfy their need to feel worthy.

Anger is an emotion that drains peace and leave

one slaving. Immediately when you become angry the body uses too much energy and oxygen which leaves your body very stiff. Anger affects the body by causing heart palpitations, headaches, head pressure, tightening of the chest, fatigue, pressure in sinus cavities, tingling and increase in blood pressure. Beyond the acts of anger sits regrets because its actions are never right.

If you are walking along the road and you hear the person, who’s approaching you, speaking out loud insults how would you respond to the demeaning words? What if he specifically points at you and insult you? What will your reaction be? Do you just walk away or perhaps you either address them in the similar fashion they did or fight against them? Anger is an option thereof the incident.

How much do you value your individual being? It takes a person with an utmost self- value to compose an expected behaviour within a society. A person who understand their value knows what to do and not to do in order to keep the body, mind and spirit away from contaminating impacts or emotions like anger. On our previous article titled; “It is not a breath nonetheless a remedy to a sound lifestyle”, we said that whenever we feel angry, we ought to perform a breath play exercise in order to calm emotions down and allow the mind to think over the excruciating matter and eventually offer an ideal response and/ or solution to the matter.

It is lawful to be angry but is it worth it? Unfortunately, anger does not build but rather drives your loved one away from you. It is the cause of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, stress, cardio sicknesses and/or depression.

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author, Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or call +26773791677 for bookings or What’s App +26771830584. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Seismic