Latest News

Last Saturday was a historic day in Botswana politics as main oppositi...
Even though, the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) is eager to coo...
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has considered a dra...
Hatsalatladi, a small village northeast of Molepolole in Kweneng is li...
  1. The Monitor
  2. Business
  3. BITC To Host Virtual Global Expo 2020

BITC To Host Virtual Global Expo 2020

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, October 19, 2020
Keletsositse Olebile PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) said it will host a virtual Global Expo from November 17-20 under the theme ‘Using disruptive tech to shape the new normal into the Era of COVID-19 and beyond’. 

The four-day Expo will feature virtual webinars from November 18-20 and a virtual investment battlefield that will accord entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their business ideas in order to secure investment finance from local and foreign investors in exchange of equity.  

The business-to-business meetings will run over four days followed by a further 15 days of follow ups and more business-to-business engagements between exhibitors and attendees. Addressing the media recently, BITC CEO Keletsositse Olebile said the Global Expo is one of the several government’s initiatives of attracting foreign and domestic investors as well as diversify the economy. 

“The annual Global Expo gives direct access to different manufacturers, supplies and service providers showcasing various products and brands across the globe,” he said. 

On average, the Expo mobilises between 200 and 5000 number of exhibitors and visitors yearly. The exhibitors are from agro-industries, textiles and garments, information technology, mini, construction, automobiles, electrical goods, engineering, chemicals and cosmetics, consulting services, tourism manufacturing, machinery, leather

products to mention a few. Visitors include international buyers, importers, government procurement agencies, agents, wholesale and traders as well as retailers. 

Meanwhile, the Dubai 2020 Expo has been delayed by six months, which means it wil be held on October 1, 2021. Targeting 25million world visitors  the theme will be ‘Connecting minds, creating the future. According to BITC about 192 countries have already confirmed participation.

“Botswana stall will be sponsored by United Arab Emirates government valued at $1.5 million,” he said.BITC has accredited companies of a combined investment level of P12 million which will employ 29 216 people. Companies await various facilitation but mainly allocation of land and factory shells. Some of the projects are in agriculture, energy, tourism, ICT and manufacturing.

Some of these projects includes exporting small stock to Arab countries, an upcoming citrus project in the SPEDU area, a power station, four star hotels in CBD and Kasane, expansion of battery, bricks and auto component manufacturing. 

