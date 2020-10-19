Winners of Orange Social Venture Programme with Orange executives, Dr Patrick Benon and Lepata Mafa PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Thato Kasongo, Mphoentle Thukwi, and Ronald Tlhokojapelo were the toast of the night after overcoming a competitive field of 95 equally ‘ingenious’ participants in the 10th Orange Social Venture Prize to scoop top prizes, running into thousands of pula.

Now the trio are poised to take on global competitors for the International Grand Prize for more cash prizes, this time in Euros. And a highly impressed Orange Botswana Chief Executive, Patrick Benon gave them a boost saying “I believe that you have the capability to wave the Botswana flag very high in the International phase”.

The 10th Orange Social Venture Prize, saw Kasongo of Mohiri App walking away with the first prize. Mphoentle Thukwi of Segarona App came second. Third place went to Ronald Tlhokojapelo of Lorato Healthcare.

The three winners walked away with P50, 000, P30, 000 and P20,000 respectively. They will join others from 17 participating Orange businesses across Africa and the Middle East where they will then compete in the international phase.

During this phase, they will hooting for the lucrative International Grand Prize, which is presented to the three final winners. The three winners will receive €25,000, €15,000 Euro and €10,000 respectively, as well as six months of customised digital mentoring and advice from Orange experts.

Benon said at their virtual award ceremony last week that the telcom outfit fosters creative innovation and solution-driven approaches to boost socio-economic progress in Botswana amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Benon said through the competitions, it showed their continued effort to champion active support for local talent across the board.

“This year’s event came at a crucial time as creative innovation and resilience increasingly became a necessity in these trying COVID-19 time,” he said.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has posed great challenges to the economy and people’s daily lives and will have far-reaching consequences beyond the spread of the disease. At the same time, crisis is also a strong driver for creativity and innovation.”

Benon added Orange’s strategy is to support young entrepreneurs to

innovate, hence the company annually gives recognition to innovative individuals and start-ups who have a positive impact in essential fields such as agriculture, education, healthcare, mobile payment and sustainable development.

From inception, the Orange Social Venture Prize platform purposed to reward the best innovative and socially responsible business projects in Botswana. This year Orange received a higher number of entries, totalling 95 applications.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to commend all the candidates for taking part in the 10th edition of the Orange Social Venture Prize, your ingenious ideas and your creativity have been duly noted,” Benon said.

“Keep perfecting your concepts as innovation is an on-going process.

I would also like to congratulate this year’s national winners; I believe that you have the capability to wave the Botswana flag very high in the International phase.” Benon said Orange Botswana continues to strive to be the preferred digital partner for social entrepreneurs and digital start-ups in Botswana. Orange Social Venture Prize platform rewards ingenious talent and celebrates innovative projects across the country and aims to improve the living conditions of people in Africa and the Middle East.

Through this asset Orange has been able to make tremendous impact in education, healthcare, agriculture, mobile payments and sustainable development. Orange continues to nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship to propel start-ups like Brastorne to take up space in the international arena. Orange Social Venture Prize is open to students, employees or entrepreneurs aged over 21 years and start-ups that are less than three years old, in the following countries: Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Jordan, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Tunisia.