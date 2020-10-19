Peggy Serame PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Africa is ready to work with the European Union (EU) to come up with strategies that promote common interests and aims to achieve shared strategic objectives with concrete targets, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame has said.

Speaking at a recent virtual conference on the transformation of African economies, the case of Botswana as a gate to trade, Serame said most importantly, the strategies must be those that strengthen and support Africa’s priorities.

The minister added the conference bears testimony to the importance that Botswana attach to the advancement of the relationship between Africa and Europe.

“This is a strategic framework for inclusive growth and sustainable development to optimise the use of Africa’s resources for the benefit of all Africans,” Serame said.

She further commended the EU for initiating a draft strategy that will form the basis of consultation for a future partnership agenda based on a strong political relationship and close cooperation in key areas, between the two regions.

“True partnership can only be realised by a renewed commitment from both sides to refocus this relationship by creating a mutually beneficial alliance, based on respect, understanding and the pursuit of a prosperous future for all,” Serame added.

Eurostat data shows that in 2019, over 65% of goods imported to the EU from Africa were primary goods (food and drink, raw material and energy) while almost 70% of goods exported from the EU to Africa were manufactured goods.

“It is our hope that the Economic Partnership Agreement between the EU and African countries will create value in the global value chains with majority of processing retained in Africa to create the much-needed jobs and technical know-how,” she said.

Serame pointed out that Africa remains ripe with business opportunities in a number of

sectors like infrastructure development, energy, agriculture, natural resources as well as information and communication technologies, amongst others.

She said these sectors coincide with the priority areas for partnership identified by the European Commission in their March 2020 publication, entitled “Towards a Comprehensive Strategy with Africa”.

“We look forward to the adoption of a balanced strategy that incorporates the key priority areas of Africa Strategy by the Africa-EU Summit. The Strategy will, without any doubt, open new opportunities for growth and development in Africa and in Europe, underpinned by trade and investment.”

Serame further said Botswana is committed to creating and further improving the doing business environment that will facilitate attraction for investment, supportive infrastructure and a competitive and highly productive workforce. “We will continue to open our economy to the global world and to international expertise and know-how, and to make foreign investors feel most welcome,” she added.

On the trade and investment side, the country made some strides on the establishment of the Customs Management System to enable pre-online declarations and payment for goods before they arrive at port of entry.

This System also forms the foundation for the development of the Single Window System and future development of One Stop Border Posts with our neighbouring countries.

Negotiations are ongoing on these reform initiatives and already the latter will be implemented between Botswana and Zambia at the new Kazungula Bridge. Other developments include: development of an Electronic Filling and payment of Taxes system, and enactment of a number of Laws.