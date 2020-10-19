Miss Christianity and Miss Gospel Africa

Miss Christianity Botswana crowned two young Christian women, Phatsimo Ngidi and Kgomotsego Ntsima who scooped Miss Christian Africa 2020 and Miss Gospel Africa second princess titles respectively on Friday.

A number of Christian community including families and friends gathered at Botho University to support the two dynamites. Everyone was dressed for the occasion and looked stunning in their attire as they witnessed the official crowing of the two talented and disciplined young women of faith.

Everyone adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines as they wore their masks and kept social distancing. The two beauty stars also dressed up for the occasion with their stunning long dresses.

The director of Miss Christianity Botswana, Pastor Gaone Meti, said the duo was officially crowned so that they could resume duty and serve the nation. He explained that their journey towards winning the titles was not easy.

He also pointed out that COVID-19 stopped the beauty queens to travel to Nigeria where Miss Christian Africa was hosted and therefore they had to participate through digital media visually; something that they were not used to but came out victorious.

“Miss Christian pageant was inspired by Queen Esther who took the opportunity to showcase her beauty skills in the land of Shushan and found favour in the sight of the King where he was later crowned his queen. Beauty pageant started in the bible. Esther was crowned the queen of Shushan after a decree made by the king to gather all beautiful young women from all provinces of his kingdom and the one who pleases him became the queen,” he said.

Meti further explained that they wanted people to have

different perspective toward beauty pageants. He said they wanted people to know that beauty pageants had a purpose. He added that they had many young women from different churches all over the country participating in the pageantry. He said since its installment, they received positive response even from church leaders who encouraged them to continue spreading the gospel through that initiative.

“We want to raise God fearing women of good character who can be looked up to as it is the case in the book of Esther chapter one verse 17 that states that the queen was a role model to other women. We have realized that most of challenges affecting the community such as teenage pregnancy, gender based violence (GBV), drug and alcohol abuse is a challenge amongst young people in the church. It needs to be addressed peer to peer through motivational talks,” he said.

For her part, former Botswana Democratic Party councillor for Gaborone Central Kgomotso Mogami applauded the young women for raising the country’s flag high internationally. She said even though the journey was not easy as they were outnumbered because of the country’s small population, she was thankful that God came through for the ladies.

She also called the youth and nation at large to address and fight GBV in Botswana and worldwide. The duo grew up in church and vowed to continue living for Christ. They thanked their families and churches for their support.