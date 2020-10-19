In his latest music video, Mingo Touch features his ex fiancee Unami Katse PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

In 2018, Mingo Touch shocked everyone when he proposed on stage to his then fiancée and long time sweetheart, Unami Katse.

But the couple broke up before the big day sometime last year. It now looks like the two might be patching things up because Mingo Touch has featured Katse on his latest music video called Tlayang.

The video captures Mingo with the former sweetheart sharing some good moments on a boat. The video was shot at some beautiful locations around Ngamiland specifically Maun. Also featured on the video is legendary Rhumba artist, Chris Manto 7. Asked if the contents of the music video were any indication that he was getting back together with his former fiancée, Mingo Touch told Showtime that he cannot comment on that but rather said that the video was complete and will be released to the public soon.

Mingo Touch who has been controversial on social media since the beginning of 2020, said he worked with a videographer

Banners

from Maun called Costa because he wanted to give other videographers a chance to showcase their talent. Tlayang is a song that was produced by the ever-energetic Zolasko.

In an earlier interview with Showtime, Mingo Touch who was once signed under Vee Mampeezy’s Black Money Makers record label, said at first the song was sung entirely in Shona language. After taking advice from his former mentor, Mingo Touch then added some Setswana to the song.

“Tlayang is so comforting and it is a testimony that God will always take care of us despite the hard times we are all going through,” he said.

Now by the look of things, it looks like the hard times of Mingo Touch and Katse are over and they might finally get their happily ever after as they sing and dance their way into the sunset.