Charma Gal has been featured in Makhazi’s latest album PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

South African music powerhouse Makhadzi of Matorokisi fame recently dropped her anticipated new album featuring Botswana’s very own talented singer, Charma Gal in one of the songs called Themba Mutu.

Charma Gal, who is no stranger to international scenes, told Showtime in an interview that it was Makhadzi who came up with the concept of the song.

“The song basically talks about how one should not trust a person. I don’t know what inspired her to come up with the concept behind the song,” she said.

Charma Gal also said it was great to work with an artist of Makhadzi’s calibre because the latter is patient and focused. When asked what these kinds of features do for her music career, Charma Gal said she has since been recognized in the countries of artists who feature her. Going forward, she said they will see how the song Themba Mutu will do and that’s when they can think of trying something again together.

“Re tshwana le diphepheng re tsamaya re rwele lefufa/Motho okase mo confirme (We’re like scorpions, carrying bitterness around…,” Charma Gal goes in the

Banners

song, part of the album called Kokovha.

The song is a typical Makhadzi sound and of course with that Charma Gal feel. If you had listened to Master KG’s song called Tshinada featuring another local songbird, Khoisan Maxy and Makhadzi, you would know that this song is along that way. This song, although not as hard-hitting as Matorokisi for example, is definitely designed for dance floors.

It has those expandable synchs that give music from Limpopo so much of its character. Charma Gal is known to be versatile, so whatever genre you give her she will deliver a dazzling vocal performance.

She soared above Makhadzi’s drums and she deserves a credit. Speaking of credit, controversial local rapper ATI took to social media on Friday to appreciate his fellow musician. “Motho yo Charma Gal ke tau dile 10 mmogo (This person Charma Gal is 10 lions combined,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.