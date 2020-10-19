 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Last Saturday was a historic day in Botswana politics as main oppositi...
Even though, the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) is eager to coo...
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has considered a dra...
Hatsalatladi, a small village northeast of Molepolole in Kweneng is li...
izmir escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iptv samsun rent a car ankara escort cialis izmir escort bayan adana escort afyon escort aksaray escort amasya escort ardahan escort artvin escort balıkesir escort bartın escort bayburt escort bilecik escort bolu escort burdur escort çanakkale escort çankırı escort çorum escort düzce escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort erzurum escort giresun escort gümüşhane escort ığdır escort ısparta escort izmir escort karabük escort karaman escort kars escort kastamonu escort kayseri escort kırıkkale escort kırklareli escort kırşehir escort kocaeli escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort mardin escort manisa escort niğde escort nevşehir escort ordu escort osmaniye escort rize escort sakarya escort samsun escort sinop escort sivas escort tekirdağ escort tokat escort trabzon escort urfa escort uşak escort van escort yalova escort yozgat escort zonguldak escort
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Lifestyle
  3. SA’s Makhadzi Ropes In Charma Gal

SA’s Makhadzi Ropes In Charma Gal

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Monday, October 19, 2020
Charma Gal has been featured in Makhazi’s latest album PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
South African music powerhouse Makhadzi of Matorokisi fame recently dropped her anticipated new album featuring Botswana’s very own talented singer, Charma Gal in one of the songs called Themba Mutu.

Charma Gal, who is no stranger to international scenes, told Showtime in an interview that it was Makhadzi who came up with the concept of the song.

“The song basically talks about how one should not trust a person. I don’t know what inspired her to come up with the concept behind the song,” she said.

Charma Gal also said it was great to work with an artist of Makhadzi’s calibre because the latter is patient and focused. When asked what these kinds of features do for her music career, Charma Gal said she has since been recognized in the countries of artists who feature her.  Going forward, she said they will see how the song Themba Mutu will do and that’s when they can think of trying something again together.

“Re tshwana le diphepheng re tsamaya re rwele lefufa/Motho okase mo confirme (We’re like scorpions, carrying bitterness around…,” Charma Gal goes in the

Banners
song, part of the album called Kokovha.

The song is a typical Makhadzi sound and of course with that Charma Gal feel. If you had listened to Master KG’s song called Tshinada featuring another local songbird, Khoisan Maxy and Makhadzi, you would know that this song is along that way. This song, although not as hard-hitting as Matorokisi for example, is definitely designed for dance floors.

It has those expandable synchs that give music from Limpopo so much of its character. Charma Gal is known to be versatile, so whatever genre you give her she will deliver a dazzling vocal performance.

She soared above Makhadzi’s drums and she deserves a credit. Speaking of credit, controversial local rapper ATI took to social media on Friday to appreciate his fellow musician. “Motho yo Charma Gal ke tau dile 10 mmogo (This person Charma Gal is 10 lions combined,” he wrote on his Facebook wall. 

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Peace be still

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners