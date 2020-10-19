In recent memory, Lobito Ncube remains the only independent candidate to make it to the local football body's top table PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Lobito Ncube was not a name on everyone’s lips as the grueling and sometimes emotive Botswana Football Association (BFA) election campaign rumbled on.

She was alone in her corner, while the rest belonged to three camps led by eventual winner, Maclean Letshwiti, and losersTebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu.

In recent memory, she remains the only independent to make it to the soccer body’s top table.

Her journey to Lekidi Centre was rather under the radar, with her striking beauty, attracting a larger chunk of the attention.

Ncube told The Monitor, she is ready to deliver, in her new role that has been seen as more ceremonial with women consistently shoved off football’s feeding trough.

She was apprehensive at first, thinking block voting might hurt her chances, but she gradually gained self-belief after interacting with the regions, a key structure of BFA’s voting college.

“At first, I was worried but never petrified about it. I knew once I rolled out my plan, the blocks would deliberate on it. My worry was that I was a newbie to football politics and at the highest level. I had not really crossed paths with the regions. Remember, I came from the Premier League, having worked at Gaborone United, I had crossed paths with some Premier League teams. But after I visited the regions and talked to them, noted

their concerns, I was never worried because I now knew what they wanted,” Ncube said.

She said she was confident that regions would pick people from across camps, and she knew she stood a chance.

Ncube said she brings her management and marketing skills to the game.

“Strategically and structured sponsorships as well as partnerships throughout the regions is pertinent and this is one of the key elements of concern in the growth of our sport, hence it will be tactfully addressed. My predecessors have done well on the ground and now it is time to elevate and expand the strategy for the next four years,” Ncube said.

Asked if she will consider jumping ship to the dominant Letshwiti camp, Ncube said factions ceased to exist after last week Saturday’s elections.

“Teams ended when final results were declared. What exists now is the BFA NEC. We will be one team and together we can make football great,”she said.

Ncube describes herself as a go-getter.

“I see nothing impossible under the sun,” she said. “An introvert by nature with a big heart. I am a true Aquarian as the star sign dictates; very energetic with a positive personality and result oriented individual.”