 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The nation is mourning the passing on of promising young boxer, Tefo M...
Lobito Ncube was not a name on everyone’s lips as the grueling a...
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) general assembly last week app...
FRANCISTOWN: Recently elected Botswana Football Association (BFA) ordi...
izmir escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iptv samsun rent a car ankara escort cialis izmir escort bayan adana escort afyon escort aksaray escort amasya escort ardahan escort artvin escort balıkesir escort bartın escort bayburt escort bilecik escort bolu escort burdur escort çanakkale escort çankırı escort çorum escort düzce escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort erzurum escort giresun escort gümüşhane escort ığdır escort ısparta escort izmir escort karabük escort karaman escort kars escort kastamonu escort kayseri escort kırıkkale escort kırklareli escort kırşehir escort kocaeli escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort mardin escort manisa escort niğde escort nevşehir escort ordu escort osmaniye escort rize escort sakarya escort samsun escort sinop escort sivas escort tekirdağ escort tokat escort trabzon escort urfa escort uşak escort van escort yalova escort yozgat escort zonguldak escort
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Sebina Pledges To Work With BFA Executive

Sebina Pledges To Work With BFA Executive

CHAKALISA DUBE Monday, October 19, 2020
TAFIC chairperson, Carlos Sebina has promised to work with the rest of the BFA national executive committee members despite the current dispute between his club and the association PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG
FRANCISTOWN: Recently elected Botswana Football Association (BFA) ordinary member, Carlos Sebina has said he is prepared to work with the Maclean Letshwiti led outfit to improve the standard of football in the country.

Sebina became the only winner from Tebogo Sebego’s camp at the recent BFA elections. Majority of key positions were won by Letshwiti’s camp. Letshwiti won the presidential position against Sebego.

“I believe that it is time to put football politics aside. We have to work together to restore the dignity and standard of our football. I will support the current BFA regime and do all duties assigned to me wholeheartedly,” Sebina said He added: “ I want use my position in the NEC to advocate for the improvement of the game in the northern part of the country. I want to make a positive impact during my term.”

Sebina joins the BFA National Executive Committee at a time when TAFIC is at loggerheads with the sports body over the relegation of the club to the First Division North (FDN).

He however maintains that the differences with the BFA

Banners
over the club’s relegation will not affect his relationship with the Letshwiti administration, which presided over the relegation.  “I do not think that the matter will in any way affect my working relationship with other members of the BFA executive because it is now at an arbitration level. It is also being directly dealt with by the team’s lawyer and legal representatives of the association and not the executive.

We will accept any verdict that will be reached by those presiding over the case,” Sebina said.

Early this year, BFA took a decision to end the 2019/20 season arguing that it would be costly for teams to play in line with guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to end the season abruptly led to TAFIC, Miscellaneous and Molepolole City being relegated. There were 10 remaining league games when the season suddenly ended.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Ke tlago bolaya nna

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners