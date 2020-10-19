FRANCISTOWN: Recently elected Botswana Football Association (BFA) ordinary member, Carlos Sebina has said he is prepared to work with the Maclean Letshwiti led outfit to improve the standard of football in the country.
Sebina became the only winner from Tebogo Sebego’s camp at the recent BFA elections. Majority of key positions were won by Letshwiti’s camp. Letshwiti won the presidential position against Sebego.
“I believe that it is time to put football politics aside. We have to work together to restore the dignity and standard of our football. I will support the current BFA regime and do all duties assigned to me wholeheartedly,” Sebina said He added: “ I want use my position in the NEC to advocate for the improvement of the game in the northern part of the country. I want to make a positive impact during my term.”
Sebina joins the BFA National Executive Committee at a time when TAFIC is at loggerheads with the sports body over the relegation of the club to the First Division North (FDN).
He however maintains that the differences with the BFA
We will accept any verdict that will be reached by those presiding over the case,” Sebina said.
Early this year, BFA took a decision to end the 2019/20 season arguing that it would be costly for teams to play in line with guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The decision to end the season abruptly led to TAFIC, Miscellaneous and Molepolole City being relegated. There were 10 remaining league games when the season suddenly ended.