TAFIC chairperson, Carlos Sebina has promised to work with the rest of the BFA national executive committee members despite the current dispute between his club and the association PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Recently elected Botswana Football Association (BFA) ordinary member, Carlos Sebina has said he is prepared to work with the Maclean Letshwiti led outfit to improve the standard of football in the country.

Sebina became the only winner from Tebogo Sebego’s camp at the recent BFA elections. Majority of key positions were won by Letshwiti’s camp. Letshwiti won the presidential position against Sebego.

“I believe that it is time to put football politics aside. We have to work together to restore the dignity and standard of our football. I will support the current BFA regime and do all duties assigned to me wholeheartedly,” Sebina said He added: “ I want use my position in the NEC to advocate for the improvement of the game in the northern part of the country. I want to make a positive impact during my term.”

Sebina joins the BFA National Executive Committee at a time when TAFIC is at loggerheads with the sports body over the relegation of the club to the First Division North (FDN).

He however maintains that the differences with the BFA

over the club’s relegation will not affect his relationship with the Letshwiti administration, which presided over the relegation. “I do not think that the matter will in any way affect my working relationship with other members of the BFA executive because it is now at an arbitration level. It is also being directly dealt with by the team’s lawyer and legal representatives of the association and not the executive.

We will accept any verdict that will be reached by those presiding over the case,” Sebina said.

Early this year, BFA took a decision to end the 2019/20 season arguing that it would be costly for teams to play in line with guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to end the season abruptly led to TAFIC, Miscellaneous and Molepolole City being relegated. There were 10 remaining league games when the season suddenly ended.