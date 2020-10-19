WASBO representative, Matlho Kgosi (left) receiving a cheque from Sprint Couriers' Michelle Gabrielle PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The much anticipated Women and Sport Botswana (WASBO) award has received a sponsorship of P10, 000 from Sprint Couriers.

The award has been included for the first time in the Botswana Sport awards scheduled for next month.

WASBO chairperson, Matlho Kgosi said the award is for a person or a group that advances the objectives of WASBO.

“One of the things that I am happy about is that they have developed the Sexual Policy and Guidelines. We have managed to set up an award through the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC). These things have been tried before and they did not work out, but we have managed to get them through this time around,” she said.

The launch was part of the WASBO’s media engagement which followed the gender sensitive reporting workshop held in June. Speaking at the event, one of WASBO co-founders, Setshedi Botlhole-Mmopi said forging strong relationships with the media is one of the legacies of the International Working Group (IWG) Conference that was held in Gaborone in 2018.

“It is important for the country and the sporting fraternity to carry on this legacy. Indeed ‘Engaging and Determined’ is a call to action and channels the strengths of the rhino which is key priority number one of the IWG Legacy. The media occupies a very important space in society and has helped to nurture and build many disadvantaged section of the society,” she said.

Botlhole-Mmopi also said the media has the potential

to partner with WASBO in promoting the role of women in sports at all levels such as, in leadership, technical, grassroots sport and other areas. She stated that many interventions have been facilitated to increase the role of women in sports and while they have succeeded in some areas, they still lag behind in many others.

“I believe though much has been done to improve sports overall, including participation of marginalised groups like women, such noble effort has unfortunately been hijacked by other interests. Women who could add a lot of value tend not to raise their hands to lead, hence much of the time we end up with a limited pool. A lot of capable women hold back and we need to encourage them to step forward,” Botlhole-Mmopi said.

She said there are many passionate and committed women who could benefit sports and there is need to reach out to them. She said there is need to capacitate women and ensure that they are ready to lead. “It is not easy to compete for leadership positions in sports or anywhere else for that matter. In fact it is tough and these women will need much support to get their foot in the door. WASBO, let us please reach out to them and be intentional about it,” she said.