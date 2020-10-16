On the fence? Reatile is reportedly consulting his constituents PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Member of Parliament for Jwaneng/Mabutsane constituency, Mephato Reatile is reportedly in negotiations with the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) for a change in his political colours, Mmegi has learnt.

Information reaching this publication indicates that Reatile has been consulting with his constituents after his party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), slapped him with a 60-day suspension.

Reatile was suspended after the party’s Communication and International Relations committee chairperson, Kagelelo Kentse wrote to the central committee accusing the MP of defying party positions in Parliament.

This week, Reatile was officially served with a notice for a disciplinary hearing, but yesterday the legislators remained tightlipped when contacted for comment by Mmegi.

However, other sources privy to the matter and intimate to this publication, are adamant the MP could be on his way out with the BPF a frontrunner for his next home.

“Reatile is still weighing his options on whether it will be necessary for him to respond to the disciplinary letter or not,” a Mmegi source stated.

“To be honest the MP has made up

his mind, but he has to consult with people first. Consultation is not complete. I think his attorney will advise him better.

“The relationship between him and the BDP has gone sour.

“There is no room for reconciliation at all because the MP is always attacking his party.”

On August 5, 2020 Kentse wrote that the recent activities displayed by Reatile were tantamount to defying the party position in Parliament.

“The member has had several radio interviews that he used to disparage the party. He defied the party’s agreed position regarding voting on whether the leader of opposition should be suspended for his conduct and voted against the said suspension.”

Reatile left opposition’s Botswana National Front in 2012 but lost in the 2014 polls before being selected as a Specially Elected MP. Reatile then defended the Jwaneng/Mabutsane seat in last year’s general elections.