Empowered: Balopi and some of the graduates on Wednesday PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

A group of students recently graduated from Domestic Bliss Superior Training Academy Botswana under the school’s free scholarship programme.

The scholarship programme is aimed at assisting unemployed youth acquire necessary skills in domestic duties. Three partners who got a franchise license from the parent company based in South Africa started the academy. The institution later got accreditation from the Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) and started operations in 2017.

The school has partnered with the Gaborone North constituency office to bring youth from the area in order to enroll them into the school for free. The graduating batch was made up of 20 students and it was the first batch of its size. The programme ran for four months.

It offers household management skills, childcare skills and other skills related to household management duties.

The Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development who is also the Member of Parliament for Gaborone North, Mpho Balopi graced the graduation event and congratulated the graduants for completing the course.

Banners

He urged the councilors in his constituency to continue identifying more youth in their wards in order to have them enrolled at the academy.

Balopi pledged to sponsor another batch of 20 students to enroll in the school as a way to thank the institution for its gesture by taking business to the school.

Meanwhile a representative of the graduants, Boitumelo Onaleeng expressed gratitude towards the school for giving them a tool that will give them an upper hand in positioning themselves for employment opportunities and starting business ventures.

She called on her colleagues to use their training to not only look to the academy for jobs but to also create jobs for themselves and others. Still at the occasion, Chairperson of the Board at the Academy, Maclean Letshwiti reiterated the academy’s objective to be a meaningful role player in job creation amongst the youth.