Local actress, fashion enthusiast and content producer Bosa Moletsane who is closer to making history for Botswana is pleading with the public to vote for her for the JCSI International Emmy Award competitions.

Moletsane is now at the voting stage, where the public has to vote till the end of October in order for her video to make it to the top 20. If she makes it to the top 20 they she would have qualified and then at 16th it is up to the judges to take their time to choose the top 3 winners. The journey with JCS International Emmy Awards began with my cousin sending me a link saying, “try this, because I know you are passionate about your craft”.

She added that she then followed the link which took her to entering the JCSI International Emmy Award competitions under the theme “Standing up for peace” and competitors had to submit a one minute video that illustrates the theme topic.

“I was a bit demoralised because I had discovered that the deadline was the same day she had sent me the link, but because I believe so

much in my ability and no excuses motto, my team and I had to work on a video on that same day and at least try to submit. We finally pulled something together, and submitted, in hope that it would make it to the first round, which is the technical judging stage,” she recalled.

Moletsane said unfortunately for her, after submitting, the video got rejected, but the fortunate part is that they gave her feedback as to why it was rejected.

The talented actress said she was then given an opportunity to try again because there was only an hour left till deadline. “The team and I corrected the errors, tried again and finally, the video called Maatla- Strength be with me, made it to the first stage. As it stands,” she further highlighted. Moletsane further revealed that she is the only Motswana participating in these competitions against other young creatives across the world.