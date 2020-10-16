 
The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic brought art exhibitions to ...
Local actress, fashion enthusiast and content producer Bosa Moletsane ...
Earlier this week the creative industry woke up to the sad news of the...
Newly-opened steak abode housed in iTowers in CBD Suave lounge and res...
  3. Suave is Gaborone's culinary go to

Suave is Gaborone's culinary go to

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, October 16, 2020
Suave is primarily a steak house but they do serve other food types in the house like Setswana cuisine, Lebanese cuisine and pizza PICS: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Newly-opened steak abode housed in iTowers in CBD Suave lounge and restaurant is set to change Gaborone’s dining and social scene. 

Suave lounge and restaurant marketing coordinator, Laura Sekwababe recently told the media during an engagement brunch that they are here to make a difference to the dining and social scene of Gaborone.

“Our main aim here at Suave is to give our customers a unique experience that they have never had in terms of dining and being out. We created this experience through our décor and our food itself,” she revealed. Sekwababe added that they are primarily a steakhouse, but they do serve other food types in the house like Setswana cuisine, Lebanese cuisine and pizza.

“Our chef brings innovation to the kitchen; he prepares and places food so creatively and that’s the experience we want to create. Our primary target audience is the mature

crowd but we also welcome all walk-ins. We further target tourists and travellers who want to experience the best of Botswana,” she highlighted.

She said the Botswana steak is their primary focus because Botswana is famous for its beef no wonder they want to promote it that way. 

The restaurant has three spaces, being the dining area, the deck and the main lounge at the back. There is also a VIP room and a rainbow room that can host private functions like birthday parties. During the media launch, amongst the food menu was Setswana chicken, bogobe jwa lerotse, morogo, seswaa croquette and fillet mignon served at medium rare. Beside the cocktail lounge, Suave restaurant also boasts of a ‘wines of the world’ cellar.

