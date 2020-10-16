Designers from Zimbabwe, Republic of South Africa and Nigeria would join through the digital Showcase.

Fashion Without Borders (FWB) Botswana plans to roll out an entirely digital “cultural fashion week platform” for designers to use according to their choice.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, the co-founder of the fashion show,Tebo Bakwena Kabisoso said FWB 2020 was forgoing its usual schedule entirely and doing its own digital event on between October 15 and October 16, 2020. I will be under the theme: physical (that’s physical space and digital technologies).

She noted that the first “high fashion runway show entirely from home or respective our locations” will take place, with all FWB local and international designers and models.

“The next round of fashion shows will be virtual fashion shows and live edition under strict COVID-19 regulations as laid out by the government.

The occasion will be Fashion Unites, a social media streamed edition of a runway and a Fashion Master Class, which will resemble a high-fashion runway, shows entirely from home or Designers desired locations and the result would be charming,” she revealed.

Kabisoso further explained that all health protocols for COVID-19 would be observed. She said there will be hand sanitizers temperature check stations and masks will be mandatory. She added that LeAfrika products sponsored the event with sanitisers that would be given to the attendees.

“But ultimately it will be less about the pleasure and potential of clothes and about the pleasure of voyeuristic glimpses designers in their homes or place of work.

The behind-the-scenes glimpses of the experts will be giving “tutorials” from make-up to season trends from top local designers and make up-artists,” she said. The event is said to be strictly exclusive, meaning there will not be more than 50 guests per show. She also highlighted that they reduced the hours of the event to ensure that guests spend limited time at the event.

Although COVID-19 halted most things she

Banners

said it also presented them to the digital world. Kabisoso acknowledged that it could no longer be business as usual adding that they had to move with the times. She said the digital event allows for all their international acts to showcase their garments from their respective places and also reach markets that they could not through physical events. She stated that designers from Zimbabwe, Republic of South Africa (SA) and Nigeria would join them through the digital Showcase.

“FWB leads the way through initiatives that supports, strengthens and develops the fashion industry. Beyond the runway, the annual event provides a physical platform that’s gradually repositioning fashion as a useful tool for commerce and creativity in Botswana.

Fashion and fashion related events in Botswana for the longest time have been given zero attention, mostly because they became entertainment.

Having been exposed to the world of fashion beyond the borders of Botswana, it became a personal interest for me to try and change the narrative. Fashion is my passion and I want to share this with the world,” she noted.

Speakers at the event will include Botswana’s own Mothusi Lesole a fashion designer, radio personality and entrepreneur, Peter Yuri a photographer also from Botswana and Thula Sindi a fashion designer from SA.

On another realm, local fashion designers who will showcase their work include Donlu Amore by Kagiso Lesothlo, Just Grip Designs by Phatsimo Ranjo and Diconza Designs by Connie Senyatso and others.

The event will be held at Molapo Piazza in Molapo Crossing. The Masterclass is a free event while the fashion show on the Saturday attracts entry fee of P500 for a general ticket and P1, 000 for the VIP ticket.