Mokenti’s Survivor attracts positive response

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, October 16, 2020
Sygosh’s song features Survivor Samanyika
Ogomoditse Mokenti, a 35-year-old Mosakaso singer from Borotsi village in Tswapong has released a new single titled Ndhendhe featuring a Zimbabwean artist named Survivor Samanyika.

Mokenti also known as Sygosh told Arts & Culture that Survivor Samanyika uses his native Shona language in the song.

“Ndhendhe is an Afro Pop song with an African feel. The song talks about how women do not want men who build our relationship based on lies, “ she explained. She further revealed that the song was recorded at Webe Entertainments Studios By Wiseman. With two albums and a few singles under her belt, Sygosh said she is currently working on the music video.

 Sygosh said so far she has managed to

market the single on social media and has been getting positive responses.

“My music is different from others because I use old school beats in all of my songs.  My songs send out messages based on real life issues. However, just like any other artist I am facing some challenges. The challenges I am facing as an artist are that my performances and promotions are halted because of Coronavirus pandemic. The other challenge is that we local artists do not support each other, more especially upcoming artists,” she highlighted.

