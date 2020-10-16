In its broadest sense, teaching is a process that facilitates learning.

Teaching is the specialized application of knowledge, skills and attributes designed to provide unique service to meet the educational needs of the individual and society. The choice of learning activities whereby the goals of education are realised in the school, is the responsibility of the teaching profession.

In addition to providing students with learning opportunities to meet curriculum outcomes, teaching emphasises the development of values and guides students in their social relationships. Teachers employ practices that develop positive self-concept in students. Although the work of teachers typically takes place in a classroom setting, the direct interaction between teacher and student is the single most important element in teaching. The success of students thus, depends on ethical teaching.

Ethics, also known as moral philosophy, is a branch of philosophy that involves systematising, defending, and recommending concepts of right and wrong conduct. The term comes from the Greek word ethos, which means “character”.

The six characteristics of ethical teaching: honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability, confidentiality, objectivity, respectfulness, and obedience to the law. Also, a good teacher must have appreciation for moral deliberation, empathy, knowledge, reasoning, courage, and interpersonal skills.

Teaching is considered as one of the noblest professions and a teacher is of paramount importance in the field of education. A teacher is the key person on whom depends the future of mankind. In fact, teachers do miracles, which shape raw materials into finished products.

Students are reflections of a teacher. The way teacher acts, behaves, talks, is copied by their students. Therefore, it is imperative for a teacher to be mindful about their actions. There are some values a teacher should always possess. Upon possessing these values both in and outside classroom, the teacher shall positively impact students, show them the right way and eventually students shall produce better results. After all, it’s results that determine a teacher’s success. Results might not only be grades but how students’ lives pan out, the kind of citizens they become. Teachers should also understand that they are not only content tutors but leaders too. Teachers shape the nation.

Five core values that a teacher must demonstrate:

Integrity: It’s necessary for a teacher to be honest with their job role and responsibility. Students always copy what a teacher does. Teachers thus should be careful about what they do and also make sure they fulfil promises and commitments made. Once a student discovers that their teacher does not honor to their words, the student might start ignoring or disrespecting the teacher. Pretending to know everything is also not a good idea for teachers. A good teacher admits to not knowing and promises to research and come back. This makes students respect the teacher and it also influences them to be honest grown-ups too.

Sense of Hope for Students: Teachers should always possess a sense of hope that their students can do better. A class is diverse, with some students slow and unable to keep up with the high-flyers’ pace. The number one responsibility of the teacher is to fan positivity and light hope in the learners. A slow learner should be encouraged by the teacher’s countenance and kind words to keep coming and trying. A good teacher goes an extra mile for slow learners and employs differentiated teaching pedagogies to cater for their unique learning styles and abilities.

Sense of Urgency: If something has to be done, the teacher must not procrastinate. A sense of urgency must guide the teacher, especially when it comes to issue of learner welfare and Banners safety. Also, there is some content that builds on to what was previously learnt. If the teacher delays, students might struggle to connect, learn and achieve desired outcomes.

Procrastination steals not only the learners’ but the teacher’s time too. The teacher might find themself struggling with making lesson plans, grading assignments, setting tests and exams as well as meeting other deadlines all because they said, ‘tomorrow’. This will negatively affect performance as the teacher struggles to achieve set objectives.

Continuous Self-Learning: Teachers are not only meant to teach; they too are in a continuous process of learning. Should they cease learning, their teaching will become dull. The world advances through technology, knowledge every waking minute. It is thus, the responsibility of a teacher, to stay on top on their game, in order to prepare students for all the unfolding changes in the society and world. Moreover, teachers should be comfortable to learn from students as well. A classroom is microcosm of the society and a teacher can also learn a lot about diverse cultures, beliefs, values as per the peopling of their class. This helps the teacher shed prejudices and myopia. With each new group, a teacher grows and becomes a better version of themself.

Mutual Respect and Responsibility: Respect is a two-way street; it is never given but earned. You earn it when the one you respect reciprocates. Students are not the only ones accountable to exhibit respect.

Teachers also must respect students. In fact, a teacher who doesn’t respect their students cannot earn their respect.

These values determine how the society view teachers and the teaching profession. It is a heavy cross to carry, but teaching was never meant to be easy as it deals with humans. Whereas a neurologist opens the head and corrects what is wrong, a teacher stands outside and corrects what might be wrong in the head.

According to Griola and Ruairs (2001), teachers should conduct themselves in an acceptable manner, adjudged to be profitable for the promotion of teaching and learning as listed below:

uphold the reputation and standing of the profession;

take all reasonable steps in relation to the care of pupils under their supervision so as to ensure their safety and welfare;

work within the framework of relevant regulations;

comply with agreed national and school policies, procedures and guidelines which aim to promote pupil education, welfare and protection;

respect where appropriate incidents or matters which impact on pupils’ welfare;

communicate effectively with pupils, colleagues, parents, school management and others in the school community in the manner that is professional;

ensure that any communication with pupils, colleagues, parents, school management, etc. is appropriate including communication via electronic media such as e-mail, testing and social networking sites;

ensure that they do not knowingly access, download or otherwise have in their possession illicit materials, images, pornography, etc.

ensure that they do not practice under the influence of any substance which impairs their fitness to teach;

improve by developing self, professionally i.e. take responsibility for sustaining and improving the quality of your professional practice;

maintain sound professional knowledge and understanding to ensure it is current;

reflecting on and critically evaluating their professional practice; and

availing of opportunities for career- long professional development;

Because a teacher has to discharge unlimited responsibilities, they must be very much well-versed with all types of professional values. Hence, a teacher must necessarily have good knowledge of values. In fact, values should become the core of teacher education without which education is not at all considered complete.

TEACHING IS A CALLING, NOT A JOB!