BOSETU, BEC reach agreement to spread exams marking

BOSETU and the examining body BEC have reached agreement that would see marking of exams this year being held in various centres around the country and not all converging in Gaborone as it is tradition.

BOSETU says in the midst of covid19 the usual practice would expose hundreds of teachers to the virus.

On invigilation for the exams that started this week with the standard 7's BOSETU says the invigilating body have acceded to the proposal to have students on quarantine

take examinations together while those on isolation would also write separate from the quarantined cohort. However, BOSETU has called upon BEC to ensure that the invigilators are provided with covid19 protective clothing also known as PPE’S for the duration of the exams.