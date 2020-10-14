Bosetu calls for more teachers at primary schools

Education trade union, Bosetu says while they acknowledge that the covid 19 pandemic has become a bitter sweet moment at secondary schools resulting in the hiring of 2500 more temporary teachers and reduction of class sizes to manageable levels in secondary schools the same cannot be said about the situation at primary schools where congestion in classrooms defeat covid19 protocols and condusive learning environment.

Bosetu president says congested classrooms are the source of pupils failing to ‘break through’ which should be achieved in the first two years of primary school learning but whose failure would be felt in the

long term such as form three and form5 as it is impossible for a pupil to grasp the basics once they fail to break through during the first two years of learning.