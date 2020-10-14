Teachers demand inclusion in the covid19 frontline workers category

Bosetu says COVID19 as a world pandemic has complicated the role of a teacher in a school environment.

The trade union says as a result of the pandemic, teachers’ roles have now transcended beyond just facilitating teaching and learning, but rather, a teacher in this COVID – 19 era, is also called upon to enforce the COVID – 19 preventative protocols in the school environment.

Bosetu president Winston Radikolo sys this is an additional role in the duty of a teacher that needs

Banners

to be recognized and adequately remunerated by the employers.

Bosetu have also advocated for inclusion of the teaching cadre in the covid19 frontline workers category saying by virtue of working in a congested school environments teachers had become highly exposed and vulnerable to COVID – 19, hence BOSETU advocate for teachers to be regarded as the frontline workers with respect COVID – 19.