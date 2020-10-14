Bosetu says COVID19 as a world pandemic has complicated the role of a teacher in a school environment.
The trade union says as a result of the pandemic, teachers’ roles have now transcended beyond just facilitating teaching and learning, but rather, a teacher in this COVID – 19 era, is also called upon to enforce the COVID – 19 preventative protocols in the school environment.
Bosetu president Winston Radikolo sys this is an additional role in the duty of a teacher that needs
Bosetu have also advocated for inclusion of the teaching cadre in the covid19 frontline workers category saying by virtue of working in a congested school environments teachers had become highly exposed and vulnerable to COVID – 19, hence BOSETU advocate for teachers to be regarded as the frontline workers with respect COVID – 19.