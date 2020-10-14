BOSETU Urges Govt to invest in technology and digitalisation.

Education sector trade union BOSETU has challenged government to speedily invest in technological innovation to deliver education to pupils in the light of the growing threat of Covid-19 which will be here for the foreseeable future.

Speaking at a press briefing today BOSETU president Winston Radikolo decried that Covid19 caught the local education system caught napping and badly exposed when it came the use of ICT, technological platforms and issues of digitalization necessary as tools to deliver quality education in the midst of COVID – 19.

Radilolo said the pandemic exposed glaring inefficiencies and deficiencies when it came the use of

ICY in our schools. We call upon government to prioritize education in her budgeting to provide technological infrastructure and equipment including provision of tablets to students and teachers.” Radikolo further challenged government to invest vigorously in internet connectivity in schools and teachers’ residences if the concept of flexi – hours and virtual learning were to be achieved and have desired results.