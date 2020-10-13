FRANCISTOWN: A partially blind man who was a music instructor at Lephoi Centre for the Blind, charged with committing multiple sexual offences against his learners, will have his case record transcribed to Braille in order for his trial to start in earnest.

The accused, Mpho Keikabile, 32, of Monarch location, is facing three counts of rape that he allegedly committed between November 15, 2015 and February 21, 2016 at Lephoi in Monarch.

The state also alleges that Keikabile committed two counts of indecent assault that he committed during an exact date unknown to the prosecution in February 2016 at Lephoi.

He allegedly committed the offences by caressing the private parts of his victims.

Lastly, the state also alleges that Keikabile also defiled one of his

students between 2015 and March 2016 at Lephoi.

He is currently on interdiction from work pending finalisation of his court matters.

When Keikabile, who is always escorted to court by a handler, appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Nga’ndu today, where prosecutor Mompoloki Mabalane told the court that Keikabile’s case has since been referred to the Regional Magistrate in order for funds to be sourced to transcribe it into Braille.

Keikabile will appear in court on November 17, 2020 for status update.