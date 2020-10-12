Legal Guard and Lotlhakane Primary School partnership launch was held recently

In a bid to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the education sector, especially for students, Legal Guard has adopted Lotlhakane Primary School at Lotlhakane near Kanye as one of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Through the partnership, Legal Guard will be providing support to the school in the form of academic resources as well as curbing budgetary shortfalls of the school as one of the ways to empower the personnel.

During the launch of this partnership, a donation of stationery, garden equipment, sanitisers and branded facemasks were handed to the school.

The insurance company has also pledged to support the school with three tutors who will help the class of 2020 Standard Seven pupils with tutorials.

“Our mission is to develop the education sector around the country, especially in the rural settlements,” Legal Guard general manager, Kgomotso Ratlhaga said.

“We are greatly worried of how the students, as well as teachers, have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an important sector in the development of our country and it calls for individuals and private companies to join hands with government for support.”

The school currently has over 700 students and has been experiencing shortfalls in learning materials along with budgetary constraints. The partnership is expected to last for a three-year period, renewable at the

end of the term.

“We will work closely with the school administration and teachers in making life better for students because they are powerful agents of change and the next generation of leaders. We are also looking forward to growing the relationship with the community,” Ratlhaga said.

The adoption of Lotlhakane Primary School by Legal Guard is expected to bring more developments and motivate students as well as teachers of the institution with the aim to improve the pass rate in the school.

School authorities, teachers and students were delighted with the development and partnership.

“This has lifted our moods and spirits. It will definitely encourage students to put more effort into their studies and relieve students of the stress and anxiety caused by this pandemic, especially those who are writing their Standard Seven final examinations,” the school head, Cynthia Seelo said.

Present at the event was Member of Parliament for Kanye South and Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Lemogang Kwape. He commended the insurance company for leading by example and urged other private companies to do the same.