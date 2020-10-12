Multi-Talented Comedian Takes Pride In Vernacular

Baone Babotsi, a 25-year-old man from Moshupa is one of local talents recognised in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The young comedian is famous for his line ‘swaris’

The comedian is famed for his stage name Belinda BW, where he plays a stubborn and hilarious wife to local television personality, Matlhare Matlhare and ex-girlfriend to a character called Bethuele. He takes pride in his native Setswana language as all his video clips are shot in rich Setswana language. He is also one of multi-talented young people in Botswana. He is a gospel, jazz singer as well as a folksong writer.

“I differ from my colleagues in local comedy industry because I use our rich Setswana language. I play around with our idioms to make my storylines richer and interesting whilst teaching youngsters our native language. My content is more of edutainment. I aim to make my viewers laugh their lungs out while learning at the same time. I tell real life issues that affect women through my content,” he said proudly.

He stated that he works with Tracey Productions who shoots videos for him. He also works with Matlhare, DJ Victor managing the production, JujuVine as Bethuele, Moericho Sware Neo Selebatso, Kgomotso Tshwenyego as Mmaditlhokotso, Catherine and many more in the scene.

He explained that Belinda is a young lady who does not have direction in life. The character is said to like men, more especially those with money. Marriage is an accomplishment for her. She is described as a gold digger who is not afraid to leave a man for one who has more money than the one she is

with. She is a selfish woman who is unable to love or respect other human beings.

According to Babotsi, the public loves his work. His Facebook page, Belinda BW has about 60, 000 followers and it attracted over 53, 000 likes within a short period since it was created. He said they have followers from Botswana and internationally. He said they had followers from countries such as South Africa, England, Lesotho and others. He added that local media such as televisions, newspapers and radio stations have shown him support. Some of the local celebrities like Charma Gal, Nono, Tshenolo, Masi Sithole, Motswafere to mention a few support his work.

He said he wants his work to grow and sell internationally. However, just like any other artist, he pointed out that he faces some challenges amongst which is lack of funds. He said he does not have sponsors. He expressed hope that Botswana Television would buy his content so that they could reach every Motswana in their homes. He said the content was rich in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) teachings that rose during this Covid-19 era.

“Apart from comedy I do volunteer work, music and choreography. I have previously worked with the late Emasto Batshegi at Emasto Record Studio as a songwriter and singer. I joined My African Dream in 2014 and later My Star in 2019 where I was part of the top 20. I am also a gender activist and work with vulnerable women and children,” he said.