Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti has promised to bring all football people together in spite of the past differences as he starts his second term.
Letshwiti beat two other presidential candidates, Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu for his second four-year term at the helm of the association.
He said in his second term, he wants to leave a legacy, which is to bring football people together for betterment of the sport in the country. He said mistakes might have been made in the past in which other people may have felt sidelined but promised that he would work with everyone despite their past differences for the growth of the game. He singled out Sebego in particular as someone who has proven beyond doubt that he has the expertise to help the growth of football.
“The reason the elections were competitive is because me and Sebego share the same passion, which is to see growth in our football. He lost today but maybe I need to sit down with him and see how best we can work together for the growth of football in the country,” said.
Letshwiti beat Sebego 33-27 in the run-off election as per the constitutional requirement. He initially garnered 32 votes while Sebego got 28 and Malesu received no single vote. A run-off between Letshwiti and Sebego was ordered since the former had not managed to acquire 70% of the votes to be declared a winner. Both Letshwiti and Sebego squared off again in 2016 with the latter losing again after a run-off.
This time around, Letshwiti garnered more votes from the Greater Francistown region where he received 10 with Sebego getting only two in the run-off. However, Sebego proved dominant in the greater Gaborone region where he prevailed with 14 votes to Letshwiti’s 11.
“I think I lost Gaborone because of a protest. To me this appears like a protest vote. This is a challenge to me because it simply means I have not been performing the way they expected. I have to identify their needs and do more,” Letshwiti said. He said he was grateful that he had been given another term so that he can continue where he left off. He said even though they put a lot of effort in developing the Premier League, his National Executive Committee (NEC) will also look into other levels like First Division, regional leagues, women’s football and grassroots football.
“With particular reference to women’s football, we will ensure the effective implementation of the strategy that we developed with the assistance of FIFA to take football among our women to the highest possible level. We will work hard to ensure an all-encompassing grassroots and youth development programme, one that develops both the boy and the girl children. By so doing, we will be laying a solid foundation for a holistic development of the game and creating a legacy for future generations,” he said. He also said his NEC will work hard to transform BFA into an organisation that promotes transparency
The new BFA NEC:
President: Maclean Letshwiti
First Vice President: Marshlow
Motlogelwa
Second vice President: Masego
Nchingane
Ordinary members: Tebogo
Kamati, Alec Monyake, Carlos Sebina
Female additional member:
Lobito Ncube
BFA ELECTIONS
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Final results for the 2020 Botswana Football Association National Executive Committee results are as follows:
President Position:
Maclean Letshwiti 32 votes
Tebogo Sebego 28 votes
Ookeditse Malesu 0 votes
Results after run-off
Maclean Letshwiti 33 votes
Tebogo Sebego 27 votes
First Vice President Position:
Marshlow Motlogelwa 29 votes
Maokaneng Bontshetse 28 votes
Ngele Ngele 2 votes
Second Vice President Position:
Masego Nchingane 26 votes
Senki Sesinyi 23 votes
Solomon Ramochotlhwane 11 votes
Ordinary members:
Tebogo Tico Kamati 34 votes
Carlos Sebina 27 votes
Alec Monyake 25 votes
Kesego Okie 25 votes
Goemeone Marcus Letebele 24 votes
Chandy Moruti 11 votes
Theresa Hirschfield 7 votes
Davies Mlungisi Kopi 5 votes
Results after runoff between
Monyake and Okie:
Alec Monyake 30 votes
Kesego Okie 30 votes
Results after another runoff:
Alec Monyake 32 votes
Kesego Okie 23 votes
Female Additional member:
Otsholeng Disang 24 votes
Lobito Ncube 24 votes
Tsoseletso Magang 11 votes
Joy Setshedi 1 vote
Results after runoff
Lobito Ncube 32 votes
Itsholeng Disang 22 votes