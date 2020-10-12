Letshwiti Preaches Reconciliation After Historic Win

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti has promised to bring all football people together in spite of the past differences as he starts his second term.

Letshwiti beat two other presidential candidates, Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu for his second four-year term at the helm of the association.

He said in his second term, he wants to leave a legacy, which is to bring football people together for betterment of the sport in the country. He said mistakes might have been made in the past in which other people may have felt sidelined but promised that he would work with everyone despite their past differences for the growth of the game. He singled out Sebego in particular as someone who has proven beyond doubt that he has the expertise to help the growth of football.

“The reason the elections were competitive is because me and Sebego share the same passion, which is to see growth in our football. He lost today but maybe I need to sit down with him and see how best we can work together for the growth of football in the country,” said.

Letshwiti beat Sebego 33-27 in the run-off election as per the constitutional requirement. He initially garnered 32 votes while Sebego got 28 and Malesu received no single vote. A run-off between Letshwiti and Sebego was ordered since the former had not managed to acquire 70% of the votes to be declared a winner. Both Letshwiti and Sebego squared off again in 2016 with the latter losing again after a run-off.

This time around, Letshwiti garnered more votes from the Greater Francistown region where he received 10 with Sebego getting only two in the run-off. However, Sebego proved dominant in the greater Gaborone region where he prevailed with 14 votes to Letshwiti’s 11.

“I think I lost Gaborone because of a protest. To me this appears like a protest vote. This is a challenge to me because it simply means I have not been performing the way they expected. I have to identify their needs and do more,” Letshwiti said. He said he was grateful that he had been given another term so that he can continue where he left off. He said even though they put a lot of effort in developing the Premier League, his National Executive Committee (NEC) will also look into other levels like First Division, regional leagues, women’s football and grassroots football.

“With particular reference to women’s football, we will ensure the effective implementation of the strategy that we developed with the assistance of FIFA to take football among our women to the highest possible level. We will work hard to ensure an all-encompassing grassroots and youth development programme, one that develops both the boy and the girl children. By so doing, we will be laying a solid foundation for a holistic development of the game and creating a legacy for future generations,” he said. He also said his NEC will work hard to transform BFA into an organisation that promotes transparency

and accountability in all its operations.

The new BFA NEC:

President: Maclean Letshwiti

First Vice President: Marshlow

Motlogelwa

Second vice President: Masego

Nchingane

Ordinary members: Tebogo

Kamati, Alec Monyake, Carlos Sebina

Female additional member:

Lobito Ncube

BFA ELECTIONS

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Final results for the 2020 Botswana Football Association National Executive Committee results are as follows:

President Position:

Maclean Letshwiti 32 votes

Tebogo Sebego 28 votes

Ookeditse Malesu 0 votes

Results after run-off

Maclean Letshwiti 33 votes

Tebogo Sebego 27 votes

First Vice President Position:

Marshlow Motlogelwa 29 votes

Maokaneng Bontshetse 28 votes

Ngele Ngele 2 votes

Second Vice President Position:

Masego Nchingane 26 votes

Senki Sesinyi 23 votes

Solomon Ramochotlhwane 11 votes

Ordinary members:

Tebogo Tico Kamati 34 votes

Carlos Sebina 27 votes

Alec Monyake 25 votes

Kesego Okie 25 votes

Goemeone Marcus Letebele 24 votes

Chandy Moruti 11 votes

Theresa Hirschfield 7 votes

Davies Mlungisi Kopi 5 votes

Results after runoff between

Monyake and Okie:

Alec Monyake 30 votes

Kesego Okie 30 votes

Results after another runoff:

Alec Monyake 32 votes

Kesego Okie 23 votes

Female Additional member:

Otsholeng Disang 24 votes

Lobito Ncube 24 votes

Tsoseletso Magang 11 votes

Joy Setshedi 1 vote

Results after runoff

Lobito Ncube 32 votes

Itsholeng Disang 22 votes