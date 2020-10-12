Former President, Tebogo Sebego says he will not stand for the next BFA elections PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Former Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Tebogo Sebego has said he has run his race and is not willing to stand up for elections again in the future.

That follows his loss to Maclean Letshwiti on Saturday. Sebego also said it is time for him to let other football people to stand for positions in the BFA National Executive Committee (NEC) in the next elective assembly scheduled for 2024.

He has already stood for elections three times, winning the first against David Fani before going down to Letshwiti in the last two races. Prior to him being elected as the BFA president, Sebego had previously served as the legal advisor for the association.

“I still have to sit down and think about it. But right now I think I am in a position in which I do not see myself standing for elections again. I think we have to give others a chance. Let us hope that the current leadership will improve the situation because clearly our football has gone down,” Sebego told Sport Monitor after the assembly on Saturday.

Sebego also could not make a commitment to continue as Notwane president,but stated that he will first discuss the matter with the club. He said his belief is that Notwane has been receiving bad treatment from some people in the football fraternity probably because of his association with the club. He said with that in mind, maybe it is time he stepped back so that Notwane can get fair treatment like other clubs.

“I think I want go and sit

down with the club and get their views. My fear is that with the way Notwane has been treated, it was because I was at the club. I need to protect my team and let other people lead the team so that we do not suffer the pain that we have been going through. That is personal view but obviously there is going to be a collective decision on that so I will wait to hear how my team sees it,” he said.

Sebego congratulated those who won on Saturday and expressed hope that they would take local football to greater heights. He also thanked Notwane and his Friends of Football team for giving him an opportunity. He said in every contest there is always a winner. He said the elections were run professionally.

“You will realise that my loss comes from the Francistown area. That could mean I did not do enough to give them my message. But at the end of the day I have done this three times now. I won the first one and lost two. It is time for new leaders to emerge and take over,” he said.

Sebego’s ‘Friends of Football’ have managed to send one member of the team to the new NEC. TAFIC chairperson, Carlos Sebina joined Tico Kamati and Alec Monyake as the ordinary members of the newly-elected NEC.