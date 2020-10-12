Ross Branch

Local biker, Ross Branch finished 16th at the just ended Andalucia Rally in Spain.

Argentine Kevin Benavides won the rally, in second place came Frenchman, Adrien Van Beveren while Lorenzo Santolino finished of Spain third. Branch made his debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Rally team after joining in March.

He had to wait almost half year to make his first appearance on new YAMAHA WR450F bike due to the COVID-19 interrupted season. This was his first race after nine months. or since the January Dakar Rally. Branch had a topsy-turvy event and had to settle for the 16th spot as he kick-started preparations for the 2021 Dakar Rally.

He entered the race at number 17. On the first day, riders competed over 253km, the longest of the four-day event, where he finished 13th. The ‘Kalahari Ferrari’ stormed to the finish line to win stage two of the rally with a time of 02:58:38 in a distance of 243km, making an impressive display from the 13th position.

Benavides and Santolino finished second and third to complete podium places on stage two. From an impressive stage two, the 33-year-old had a tough day three coupled with fuel

Banners

shortage issues and he had to settle for 25th place, drifting away from a potential podium finish on the last day.

On the last stage Saturday, Branch was quick off the blocks but failed to catch up with the leaders on the day. Despite staging a fight back on the saddle, the local hero finished fifth to finish the four day rally at position 16.

“Final stage P5 (position five), very dusty today, but stayed on the bike and had really good ride. (I am) very happy with this week at the Andalucia Rally and now we move on to Dakar Rally,” Branch shared on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Branch raced in a just over 900km terrace characterised by hills, rivers and farmlands in the southern coast of Spain, and serves as a perfect warm-up for the initial preparations for next year’s Dakar Rally. He will tog o Saudi Arabia in January, after he finished at 21st spot in what is his second appearance at the prestigious stage. In his maiden appearance, Branch walked away the Best Rookie.