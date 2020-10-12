The Botswana Football Association (BFA) general assembly on Saturday unanimously agreed to give the Botswana Premier League (BPL) the much sought after autonomy.
. For many years, BPL sides have argued that for their growth, the structure which runs the league competition should be granted an autonomous status.
The BPL has been yearning for autonomy, but it has remained under the shadow of the mother body, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) and not been able negotiate its contracts.
Their wishes were granted on Saturday when the general assembly agreed to hand both the elite league and the First Division autonomy. The structure will be admitted into the BFA as a special member and it will be known as the Botswana Football League. In that case, the structure will be allowed to source its sponsorships and cut deals without the seeking the approval of the BFA as in the past when the mother body was the signatory of all BPL deals. A private company running under the name Botswana Football League (Pty) Limited was recently registered which will run the affairs of both the elite league and the First Division.
The assembly however, rejected the motion to change the local football season calendar to February/November. The association had proposed the change, which would have also prompted a change