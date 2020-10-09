 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Khato Civils executive chairperson, Simbi Phiri says his company is li...
FRANCISTOWN: National Executive Committee (NEC) of Botswana’s ma...
Former minister Vincent Seretse has resigned from the Botswana Democra...
FRANCISTOWN: Suspended, and smarting from the censure, Tonota legislat...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. VT quits BDP

VT quits BDP

STAFF WRITER Friday, October 09, 2020
Seretse PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Former minister Vincent Seretse has resigned from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to concentrate on business

According to a source close to the former minister, Seretse finally succumbed to pressure from his family and friends to quit. The source said Seretse has been consulting with them for the last few months, and that he finally made up his mind this week.

Said the source: “VT has certainly quit the BDP. And you can take that to the bank.” He said Seretse could have long made the decision, but could not because he was still under suspension.

The party placed him on a 60-day suspension in July following accusations that he had brought the party into disrepute”.

The 60-day suspension period lapsed last month, and according to the source, Seretse, who is now, presumably, a member of the party

Banners
in good standing, is quitting without the cloud of suspension hanging over his head to focus on his small stock business.

The source said Seretse has effectively not been active in the party since the primary elections last year. The initial primary election in Lentsweletau-Mmopane constituency, which he won was annulled by the party, and he lost in the rerun.

When the source was asked what led to Seretse’s drastic step, the source could only say he was disillusioned.

Seretse has served in Cabinet positions both as an assistant minister and full minister before. The ministries he headed include Trade and Industry, International Relations, as well as the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Mmegi attempted to reach Seretse for a comment in vain.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Will it cook?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners