Seretse PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Former minister Vincent Seretse has resigned from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to concentrate on business

According to a source close to the former minister, Seretse finally succumbed to pressure from his family and friends to quit. The source said Seretse has been consulting with them for the last few months, and that he finally made up his mind this week.

Said the source: “VT has certainly quit the BDP. And you can take that to the bank.” He said Seretse could have long made the decision, but could not because he was still under suspension.

The party placed him on a 60-day suspension in July following accusations that he had brought the party into disrepute”.

The 60-day suspension period lapsed last month, and according to the source, Seretse, who is now, presumably, a member of the party

in good standing, is quitting without the cloud of suspension hanging over his head to focus on his small stock business.

The source said Seretse has effectively not been active in the party since the primary elections last year. The initial primary election in Lentsweletau-Mmopane constituency, which he won was annulled by the party, and he lost in the rerun.

When the source was asked what led to Seretse’s drastic step, the source could only say he was disillusioned.

Seretse has served in Cabinet positions both as an assistant minister and full minister before. The ministries he headed include Trade and Industry, International Relations, as well as the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Mmegi attempted to reach Seretse for a comment in vain.