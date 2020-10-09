Moatlhodi stressing a point PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

FRANCISTOWN: Suspended, and smarting from the censure, Tonota legislator, Pono Moatlhodi is not taking things lying down.

He revealed this week that he was ready to take war to his party Botswana National Front (BNF) on the matter of his being set aside.His resolve comes after a decision by Tonota constituency chairperson, Tsagae Keakile following a resolution, purportedly taken by the same constituency committee on October 6, 2020, to suspend Moatlhodi.

According to the suspension letter, which went viral on Facebook, Moatlhodi has been suspended for a period of 60 days pending a disciplinary hearing.

In an interview with this publication recently, Moatlhodi played the cards close to his chest, electing to only say he was ready to defend himself.

He said that he could not go into details on the matter because of the party regulations that prohibit him from doing so.

Reached for a comment BNF spokesperson, Justin Hunyepa said the matter was long escalated to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) National Executive Committee (NEC).

He added that the matter was referred to the party secretary general,

Moeti Mohwasa and the UDC leadership.

Hunyepa further stated: “Structurally, they (Tonota constituency committee) have the right to take disciplinary measures against any party member who displays unbecoming behaviour which could bring the party into disrepute”.

The BNF spokesperson further explained that there was a provision within the party constitution, which allowed the constituency office to deal with such matters at that level.

He said that the UDC leadership was going to address members of the fourth estate over the weekend at Cresta Thapama Hotel on the matter.

Moatlhodi’s suspension according to the letter was amongst others precipitated by, his “public spat with our UDC vice president, Dumelang Saleshando which indicates gross disrespect for the organisation”.

Moatlhodi was also accused of “bootlicking tendencies reflected in his interruption of Saleshando’s debate to query the use of the word, ‘short-sighted’”.

The Tonota constituency also felt Moatlhodi disrespected them and other UDC activists as shown by his failure to consult them, the letter said.