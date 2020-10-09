Smith

After setting a date for October 24, 2020 few months back, organisers of Botswana’s biggest live Jazz event, Hamptons Jazz Fest have once again postponed the event and are now offering refunds.

Event CEO, Debbie Smith said in a press release that they had hoped that by October things would be in order, but now they cannot risk their patrons also known as Hamptonettes’ lives by hosting an event of that magnitude at this time.

“We have been monitoring and following with keen interest how the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping up in Botswana and neighboring countries. There are still heavy restrictions on mass gatherings and borders are not open in Botswana. As we are guided by government directives through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we confirm that the sixth Annual Jazz Festival will not take place on October 24, 2020,” the press release read.

Smith also said they have had a lot of enquiries from both local and international artists that they will add to the lineup for the next event once the nation gets a handle on COVID-19.

She said a

decision has been made however that they will not be selling any more tickets for the next event so as to reduce their numbers.

“We will never shy away from appreciating the Hamptonettes’s patience throughout and must commend them for their support during such unbalanced times. However, we understand that these are tough times as such wish to offer Hamptonettes a refund on tickets purchased”.

Smith said if in need refund, a patron should provide receipt and ticket images clearly showing the ticket numbers and barcodes via their Hamptons Facebook inbox or email “mailto:debbiehamptons@gmail.com” debbiehamptons@gmail.com.

Smith also said a deduction of P100 for the merchandise per ticket will apply and refunds will be available on October 31, 2020.

She also noted that the next Hamptons event would span for a period of two days and that those who keep their tickets now, will be able to attend both days.