Brother Noah

A singer who originates from Ramotswa, and renowned for displaying such a beautiful and pristine sounds, has dropped a music video recently titled Fool for Jesus.

Recorded at Touch Studio with a sensational fusion of Nigerian Afro-Beat and House elements, David’s Fool for Jesus is an absolute stunner. Meanwhile, Vee Mampeezy previously featured David on hit songs, No Suffer and Testify.

In an interview, Kgakololo Seboko explained that he is inspired by the sword of the word of God thus making a statement with uttering the message by using his singing talent. David said he wants to encourage the youth to choose and have the sight of the Lord ahead of everything else.

The gifted musician is well known for having crowds eating out of the palm of his hand with his luscious sound. He also said when one submits to God, people get to condemn them therefore they need to be a fool for Him as for his mercy is above the thinking capacity of the human mind.

The same

energy and vibe we put forth in wedding dances and good time events should be invested in glorifying Jesus in the most highest and tremendous way. I am trying to preach my testimony to the youth because if God has shifted my life around then it is possible to whoever chooses his will’’, he noted.

David, who has availed the music video (made by Kavod Orama video production) on all Digital Platforms, is working on his fourth album. With nine years in the music circles, he stated that the EP would also include some of the big South African artists with huge following.

“Amazing people like Prophet Elijah Kalayakgosi, Dr Tirelo, Apostle Mothusi Phitshane and Apostle Ebenezer who introduced me to the legendary Vee Mampeezy to mention but a few, have been fully resourceful throughout these years in my career,’’ he concluded.